Ring in 2020 at a citywide, alcohol-free New Year’s Eve event that will provide family-friendly activities.
Celebration Johnstown will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31 in Central Park and throughout the downtown area.
The free event will feature musical entertainment, children’s activities, horse-drawn carriage rides, food and beverages, animated Christmas displays and fireworks.
Food and beverages will be available to purchase at most of the locations.
Bands will play jazz, oldies, classic rock, folk, polka, indie, Irish, Americana and feel-good music.
Children’s entertainment will include a magician, African and Irish dancing, face painting, clowns, storytelling and crafts, and special character appearances.
New Year’s Eve visitors can travel to Christmases past by viewing animated displays from Glosser Bros. and Penn Traffic in the lobby of AmeriServ Financial at Main and Franklin streets.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the Christmas tree in Central Park will feature its animated light show throughout the evening.
Theresa Subich, a co-chairwoman of Celebration Johnstown, said the event is in its 11th year and continues to attract large crowds.
“We have people who have been coming since the beginning and we see new people coming and bringing their kids,” she said.
“We estimate about 2,000 to 3,000 people attended last year, and with the Christmas tree in the park these past few years, it draws even more of a crowd.”
Entertainment venues will be located at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St.; First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St.; St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St.; and Franklin Street United Methodist Church, 510 Locust St.
Food and refreshments will be available for purchase at most venues.
• Jazz in Your Face will command the evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will host Tom Katz from 6 to 7 p.m.; Josh Dunmeyer from 7 to 8 p.m.; and Bo Moore & Brothers from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The Master’s Puppets will entertain from 6 to 6:30 p.m.; Hard Rok, KoKo & Joe from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; and Brian Harshberger from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. in the church hall.
• Justin Giuffree & the Pilgrimage will perform from 6 to 7 p.m.; Striped Maple Hollow from 7 to 8:15 p.m.; and Matt Otis and the Sound from 8:15 to 9:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary at Franklin Street United Methodist.
Irish Pretenders will entertain from 6 to 7 p.m.; Shannon Booth & Ellory Dabbs Irish Dancers from 6 to 7 p.m.; and Kulani Jr. African Dancers from 7 to 8 p.m. in the church hall.
• The Cambria County Library will host Classic Clowns from 6 to 8 p.m.; crafts and storytelling from 6 to 9 p.m.; magician Bob Beatty from 6:30 to 7 p.m.; and Rosie & the Jammers from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m.
“With the music, we are looking for a variety that will appeal to everyone,” Subich said.
“We also like to focus on local talent and give them an opportunity to perform, and they look forward to coming.”
Throughout the event, local restaurants will remain open.
Carriage rides will be provided until 10 p.m. by Misty Haven Carriage Rides, of Davidsville, for a nominal fee.
Loading and uploading will take place on Franklin and Locust streets.
Flood City Café will have its booth open in Central Park, selling hot chocolate and pastries.
The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show at 9:50 p.m. from Prospect Hill.
“The fireworks are very popular and a great way to celebrate the upcoming new year,” Subich said.
“The best place to see the fireworks is the corner of Franklin and Locust streets right near the post office.”
Subich said Celebration Johnstown has become a tradition many in the community look forward to each year.
“This is a family-oriented event with kids’ activities, and that’s something not a lot of other New Year’s Eve events have,” she said.
“People have made this a part of their New Year’s Eve evening, and there really is something for everybody to enjoy at the event.”
Main sponsors for Celebration Johnstown include First Summit Bank, EADS Group, McAneny Bros. Inc., Wessel & Co., Family Dentistry Associates of Johns-town, Sheetz, Johnstown Housing Authority, Slovenian Savings and Loan, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, JWF Industries and Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, along with anonymous and private donors.
