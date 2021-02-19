The Cambria Somerset Heart Ball will have patrons masking up for the evening.
The American Heart Association is inviting people to attend its “Virtual Maskerade,” which is transforming the traditional formal gala into a digital experience.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 via Zoom and guests can register for the event at no charge at cambriaheartball.heart.org.
Brooke Greybush, division director for the American Heart Association, said the mission of the American Heart Association is more important than ever as more is learned about the impact of COVID-19 on patients with cardiovascular disease and the long-term health effects of the virus.
“The health and safety of our community continues to be a priority, which is why we are encouraging everyone to participate in the Heart Ball from the safety of their homes,” she said.
“The Heart Ball will look a little different this year, but we are committed to continuing our lifesaving mission and look forward to opening the doors of our virtual Heart Ball to even more people who wish to support our mission.”
The event kicked off with an online silent auction that’s being held through Feb. 27 at cambriaheartball.heart.org, and features fine jewelry, restaurant gift cards and vacation packages.
“There’s a lot of fun items, over 30 items in the online auction, and proceeds will go to the American Heart Association’s mission,” Greybush said.
As part of the Heart Ball, Sunnehanna Country Club will demonstrate how to prepare a heart-healthy meal.
“The community can purchase the meal that will be demonstrated and pick it up at Sunnehanna the day of the event,” Greybush said.
“You can get your meal and then watch it being made.”
The meal, which includes edamame salad with orange balsamic dressing, chicken piccata and fudge brownies, can be ordered at cambriaheartball.heart.org.
The Heart Hall of Fame will induct Dr. Krishna Bhat, a cardiologist at Conemaugh Health System.
The award is presented to a health care professional who is making a difference and carrying out the mission of the American Heart Association in Cambria and Somerset counties.
“There will be a video of him (Bhat) accepting the award along with some of his colleagues giving testimonials about his work,” Greybush said.
“It’s a way to bring light to his work.”
In addition, the Open Your Heart appeal will provide viewers the opportunity to make donations to the heart association that will be used for research, to develop guidelines to improve patient care and to help people lower their risk factors for heart disease and stroke.
“People can give before the event on our website or at the event,” Greybush said.
“One of the things we are pleased to offer is a text-to-give. During the event, we will have in real time how we are doing. Our goal is $10,000 for Open Your Heart the night of the event.”
This year’s event goal is to raise $100,000 that will go back into the American Heart Association’s mission of research, education and community outreach.
“We haven’t brought our event goal down because we know the need is still great and now, more than ever, we need the support of our community,” Greybush said.
The Heart Ball is being co-chaired by Ed Sheehan Jr., president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corp., and his wife, Julie Sheehan, an avid community volunteer.
“Both of our families have been impacted by heart disease,” the Sheehans said.
“We believe by serving as co-chairs of this year’s annual Cambria Somerset Heart Ball and assisting in raising the necessary funds to support continued research, we will help in the fight against heart disease.”
Sean Eiler, of WJAC-TV, will host the Heart Ball program.
Greybush said the Heart Ball is a celebration of life, and it’s an opportunity to thank health care workers and recognize heart and stroke survivors by allowing them to share their stories.
“We’re all in this together, and as we support this mission, we know that we’re supporting our loved ones throughout Cambria and Somerset counties and the country,” she said.
Greybush said although organizers will miss seeing people in person, the hope is the virtual event will attract more people and spark an interest in the mission and work of the American Heart Association.
“This gives people a sneak peek into what a gala might be like as far as the program,” she said.
“I really encourage people this year who have never been to the Heart Ball to give this a chance – watch it virtually, maybe pick up a meal from Sunnehanna and check out the auction items.
“I think you’ll come back surprised and happy that you were a part of things.”
Heart Ball sponsors include UPMC Health Plan, Highmark, 1st Summit Bank, Conemaugh Health System, 1889 Foundation, AmeriServ Financial, CME Engineering, Somerset Trust Co., UPMC Somerset, Concurrent Technologies Corp., First Commonwealth Bank, WJAC-TV, The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine.
For more information, call 717-730-1713.
