Judge Linda Rovder Fleming, of the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas, has been elected chairperson of the Judicial Ethics Committee of the Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges.
The committee is designated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to give advisory opinions on ethical concerns involving judges, justices and other judicial officers.
Fleming has served on the committee since 2011 as the member for Zone 8, which includes Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Mifflin and Somerset counties. In addition to her new duties as chairperson of the committee, she will continue to field ethics-related inquiries from judges in those counties.
Fleming was elected to the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas in 2009 and was retained in 2019 for a second 10-year term.
She oversees the court’s family law division and its mental health treatment court.
