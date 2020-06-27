USSCO names new board members, president
USSCO Federal Credit Union has announced two new board members and a president.
Mark Sotosky has been named a board member.
He has more than 30 years of executive-level management experience in metals manufacturing and engineering.
Sotosky is director of business development at CJL Engineering.
He served on the USSCO board and business loan committee for 12 years and the board of directors for Cambria Regional Chamber and Cultural Affairs Committee.
Sotosky and his wife, Jill, have seven children and 12 grandchildren.
Bonnie Bouch has also been named a board member.
Bouch served on the USSCO board for 15 years and advisory board.
She is employed at the Cambria County Courthouse for the past 331/2 years, and held the position of human resources director for many of those years, responsible for a $36 million payroll, employee health benefits, and negotiating labor union contracts.
Bouch resides with her husband, Terry.
Ken Mesko has been named board president.
As a professional engineer, Mesko has 34 years’ experience in all facets of engineering and construction.
He is executive director of the Cambria County Industrial Development Corporation Authority and president/chief engineer of his own consulting firm, Mesko & Associates.
Johnstown native joins Orion Strategies
Jessica Pierce, formerly of Johnstown, has joined Orion Strategies as an account executive.
She will assist Orion’s clients with media relations, community outreach, social media and government relations.
Pierce comes to the firm with eight years of experience in marketing, communications and project management.
She served as director of marketing and communications at the University of Holy Cross in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pierce earned a master of business administration degree with specialization in project management from Carlow University and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Seton Hill University.
Johnstown resident named to Court of the Table
Don Hall, of Johnstown, has qualified for the Court of the Table of the MDRT organization. The membership equips him with the tools and resources to better serve his community.
Hall is a Million Dollar Round Table and managing partner at Centennial Financial Group.
