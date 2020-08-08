Doctor joins Conemaugh MedWELL in Richland
Dr. Teresa Malec has joined the staff at Conemaugh MedWELL in Richland, Conemaugh Physicians Group – East Hills.
Originally from Johnstown, Malec earned a medical degree at Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Ohio, and completed a family medicine residency at Latrobe Hospital.
Grane Healthcare recognizes employees
Grane Healthcare, parent company of Cambria Care Center and Amber Hills in Cambria Township and
LaurelWood Care Center in Upper Yoder Township, will present its Bravo! awards to employees at the homes.
At Cambria Care Center and Amber Hills, Dolores Nasri was named Administrator of the Year, Keana Bertocci, was named Most Valuable Employee,
and Brenda Seaman was named Employee of the Year.
Nasri, of Ligonier, has served as administrator at Cambria Care Center since 2018.
Bertocci, of Perryopolis, has served as activities director for Cambria Care Center and Amber Hills for nearly two years.
Seaman, of Ebensburg, is an activities aide and has worked at the facility for 39 years.
Cambria Care Center will also recognize Cynthia Connacher, Danielle Beck, Reva Davis, Molly Kester, Matthew Livingston, Kayla Chappell, Kimberly Smith, Jennifer Link, Ashley Maitland and Valerie Mckinley for five years of service.
LaurelWood Care Center’s Richelle Eisenhuth has been named certified nursing assistant of the year.
Eisenhuth, of Johnstown, has worked at LaurelWood for four
years.
Grane will also honor LaurelWood employees Cynthia Kunkle, Frederick Sell, Richard Montgomery
and Jessica Woodhead for five
years of service; Donna Scarff, Natalie Lonsinger, Jaclyn Alberti, Sherry Grove and Stair Jarvis for 10 years of service; Christine Rensko, Christian Keller and Milissa Yesenko for 15 years of service; Lonnie Rietscha for 20 years of service; and Sheila Salley for 30 years of service.
Portage photographer receives awards
Glenda Ritchick, of Portage, owner of Glenda Ritchick Photography, has received the 2020 Image Maker of the Year by the Pennsylvania Professional Photographer’s Association.
She also received the American Society of Photographers State Elite Award for the highest-scoring image in the state print competition held in April.
TCP and businesses contribute to program
The Challenge Program Inc. (TCP) and 15 businesses contributed a combined total of $107,500 to bring a motivational and workforce centered program to students in Cambria County.
The Challenge Program Inc.’s mission is to build sustainable business/education partnerships while motivating students to develop the good habits required for success in school and in their future careers. The program is for all students in grades 10, 11 and 12.
Supporting businesses are listed with their sponsored high schools for the 2019-2020 school year.
• 1st Summit Bank – Richland High School.
• Cambria Care Center – Blacklick Valley High School, Penn Cambria High School and Portage Area High School.
• C-B-W Schools Federal Credit Union – Cambria Heights High School, Forest Hills High School and Northern Cambria High School.
• Concurrent Technologies Corporation – Westmont Hilltop High School.
• Craig Staresinich – Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
• G.A.P. Federal Credit Union – Conemaugh Valley High School.
• Gardner Denver – Admiral Peary Area Vocational-Technical School.
• Highmark – Cambria Heights High School and Penn Cambria High School.
• Martin-Baker America – Bishop McCort High School, Ferndale Area High School and Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center.
• McAneny Brothers Inc. – Northern Cambria High School.
• Miller Motor Company – Forest Hills Senior High School.
• Mount Aloysius College – Portage Area High School.
• Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors – Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Quality Life Services Westmont – Greater Johnstown High School.
• S&T Bank – Central Cambria High School.
Businesses in partnership with TCP challenged students to compete in TCP’s five categories that directly link to academic and career success.
The categories are attendance, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), community service, academic improvement and academic excellence.
Wessel & Co. employees pass examination
Wessel & Co., a regional certified public accounting and business consulting firm, has announced that Evan Sokira, of Colver, and Katherine Duppstadt, of Friedens, have passed all four parts of the uniform CPA examination.
Sokira is a graduate of Thiel College and Duppstadt is a graduate of Pitt-Johnstown.
Wessel & Co. has offices in Johnstown, Ebensburg, Bedford and Pittsburgh.
Pre-business webinar to be held in August
St. Francis University Small Business Development Center has scheduled a pre-business planning webinar at 5 p.m. Aug. 26.
The free webinar is for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business.
Topics to be discussed are feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
Pre-registration is requested by contacting the St. Francis University Small Business Development Center at 814-472-3200 or register online at https://www.francis.edu/SBDC-Workshops/.
Interior designer joins Judy Coutts, Architect
Erin Stiffler, an interior designer, has joined the team at Judy Coutts, Architect, Altoona.
She received a degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and served several summer internships.
Stiffler’s specialties are commercial interiors, space planning and residential design.
She is serving as job captain for a whole house renovation and addition.
