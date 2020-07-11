1st Summit Bank has announced the following promotions:
Emily D. Boyer has been promoted to Richland customer service officer.
She is responsible for building customer relationships, supervision and daily retail operations of the financial services center and the Richland office.
Boyer joined the bank in 2011, and is a 2018 graduate of the Cambria Regional Chamber John B. Gunter Leadership Initiative.
Jocelyn A. Sauter has been promoted to human resources administrative officer.
In her new position, she is responsible for the daily operations and general administration and supervision of the human resources department.
Sauter joined the bank in 2014 and has advanced in the human resources department by developing her professional expertise through her experience as payroll administrator, fringe benefits specialist and senior human resources administrative assistant.
She is a graduate of the School of Banking through the Pennsylvania Bankers Association and is certified through the Society for Human Resource Management.
