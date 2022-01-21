JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bottle Works is set to offer an experience for students who have a desire to hone their artistic talents.
The center will hold a nine-week comprehensive arts program for children ages 8 to 18 on Saturdays beginning Jan. 29 and continuing through March 26 at its facility, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The Arts Academy will be presented in three segments – drawing, painting and folk art – and taught by five working artists.
“Arts Academy started in 2018 with the goal of offering a program for kids where art is their thing and this is what they want to do with their free time, and they even may want to pursue art as a career,” said Holly Lees, Bottle Works’ youth coordinator.
“It’s built for kids who want to take art seriously, and it also provides them with access to working with professional artists.”
Sessions for students ages 8 to 11 will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and sessions for students ages 12 to 18 will be offered from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
“This is the first year that we’re offering the two different age groups,” Lees said.
“We wanted specifically for the older kids to have a group geared toward learning higher-level skills and taught closer to the college level.”
Throughout each segment, students will develop technical skills, explore art disciplines and discover creativity.
“Over the years that we’ve done Arts Academy, we’ve always had a good response from kids who learn something they wouldn’t have without this program,” Lees said.
She said the chosen segments represent disciplines that are needed in any form of art.
“Drawing is an important foundational skill and is a good launching point for Arts Academy,” Lees said.
“The session of painting specifically incorporates mixed media, so it’s not just painting in this particular Arts Academy.
“With folk art, we’re passing down some traditional craft.”
• Segment One: Drawing – Building Foundation and Capture Creativity will be offered Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 and 12.
On Jan. 29, Foundation Skills & Individual Learning with artist Norman Ed will be presented.
Students will learn various drawing styles such as observational and gesture drawing.
On Feb. 5, Creating Comic Book Characters & Art Mentoring with artist Khoi Pham will be offered.
For the class, students will learn how to identify their audience and make art with that group in mind. They will also be coached through the creation process in making their own comic book character and stories.
The Layering Effect – Exploring, Blending and Shading with Pencils with artist Joanne Mekis will be offered on Feb. 12.
Students will learn how to layer color effectively on paper to create dimension in art, whether it’s realistic or abstract.
• Segment Two: Painting – Inspiration From Experimentation will be presented Feb. 19 and 26 and March 5 by artist and art historian Marjorie Moyer.
For all three sessions, students will create work that has hidden meanings and symbolism.
Students will be asked to create an allegorical portrait using watercolors, acrylic paint or monoprints. They’ll also learn how to properly perform a professional-style critique of each other’s artwork.
• Segment Three: Folk Art – Learning the Traditional Craft will be offered March 12, 19 and 26 by artist Colleen Albright.
On March 12, It’s All About the Base will be presented.
Students will learn that the key to making a good sculpture is a strong base, and they’ll create paper-maché bases from recycled material.
Body Buildout will be presented March 19.
Students will build upon their bases to begin to transform them into sculptures.
On March 26, Complete Sculpture will be offered.
Students will put the final touches on their paper-maché projects, and they’ll also learn how to create textures and other surface treatments.
“Students can take one segment, but we encourage them to take all three because that is the highest value of learning and they do connect together,” Lees said.
Those who participate in the entire nine-week session will earn a “Master of Arts Certificate” that will be presented at the Arts Academy graduation ceremony at 3:30 p.m. March 26.
Throughout Arts Academy, completed pieces will be hung in the gallery to be featured in an exhibition that will be on display through March 31.
“They’ll get the opportunity to exhibit their work, which is another level as growing as an artist,” Lees said.
“They learn what it’s like to display their work, have an art opening and have people talk to you about your art. We treat them like any other professional artist who exhibits in our space.”
She said that, for students who attend Arts Academy, the hope is they’ll grow their skills.
“We want them to grow their ability to vision and create, to be open and to think like an artist,” Lees said.
Space is limited and registration is required.
Tuition is $255 for members or $275 for nonmembers for the full Arts Academy, or $95 for members or $100 for nonmembers for a three-week segment.
Scholarships are available for students in need of financial assistance. Preference will be given to participants enrolling for the entire nine-weeks.
For more information or to enroll, call 814-535-2020 or visit www.bottleworks.org.
