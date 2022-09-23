JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – From quiet observations to vibrant canvases, this show captures the beauty of the region.
“Boundless Inspirations,” an exhibition by Johnstown resident Kim Williams, is on display through Nov. 12 at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown.
Williams said the exhibit is a culmination of several years of observing and experiencing nature and the world.
“These are pieces that are most indicative of the type of work I create,” Williams said.
“This whole exhibit is about what inspires me, and nature is my biggest inspiration.
“God has given me this ability to ‘see’ and then recreate the experience for others to enjoy and experience his world. This really isn’t my work as much as it’s his.”
The exhibit features 51 nature-themed pieces in acrylic and mixed media, predominantly on canvas.
“I use acrylic, faster-drying, water-based paint since I never know if I’ll be inspired to add pieces of vintage papers,” Williams said.
“I wouldn’t have the ability to use last-minute inspirations with oil paint.”
Williams said she finds many of her subjects while kayaking and taking photographs of wildlife.
“Stylistically realistic, most works in this collection reflect inspirational, yet peaceful moments viewed from an intimate vantage point, inviting the viewer into the scene,” Williams said.
“All of these things I have experienced, they made me pause and want to experience that moment with that creature or flower.”
Each piece also has a story card attached to it, explaining to the viewer what inspired it.
“Most of this is from the area, and it’s things that people have experienced that maybe they hadn’t realized they had until they see the piece,” Williams said.
“It can bring back memories for them.”
Williams said the exhibition is the first show she’s ever hung, and she chose a colorful piece, “Angelo + Juliet,” as the focal point of the show while grouping other pieces by similar subject matter.
“I started with the most colorful because I wanted to draw people into the exhibit,” she said.
“I wanted not only the subject matter to play off each other, but the colors to play off each other.”
Williams said she would like those viewing the show to find a sense of peace.
“Whenever I do these, I want to convey a sense of calm and orderliness and really allow the viewer to take a moment,” she said.
“It has been crazy for the last couple of years, so it’s really nice to be able to stop and experience something else and to be calm and restful.
“I want them to have that moment and be at peace.”
Williams has exhibited at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and Bottle Works.
She has participated in and received awards at juried exhibits that include Artprize in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Mister Rogers Fine Art Exhibition; Westmoreland Art Nationals; Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts; The Studios at Key West in Key West, Florida; and Allied Artists of Johnstown, where she serves as membership secretary.
Her artwork can be found locally at G Squared Gallery in Ligonier and at Classic Elements in downtown Johnstown.
Williams is a graduate of Lock Haven University and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, where she worked toward a degree in illustration.
She retired from The Tribune-Democrat and as design editor for Johnstown Magazine.
For more information on Williams’ work, visit the Kim Williams Fine Art Facebook page.
Most pieces in the show are available for purchase, and a portion of sales will benefit Gallery on Gazebo.
There is no fee to attend the exhibition.
Gallery hours are from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.
For more information, visit www.galleryongazebo.org.
