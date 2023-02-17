Swaying the opinion of an ingrained human mind is an arduous task, beating at the stubborn wall until your fists remain bruised and seeping blood.
Societal change indulges, moving slowly and making haste for nobody; slowing the larger the change.
No soul can deny America’s leviathan principle.
Through slow change and progress, America treks forward to a seeming point of stasis.
The public law can rule in favor of change, but the minds of the people is where the real change happens and where the slowest development transpires.
Most educated people in America acknowledge the hardships of African Americans, but choose whether or not to sympathize with these struggles, an unyielding mindset to shift.
Let cemented minds remain cemented.
Look for the wet cement able to still be impressed upon a child’s mind.
Children are not born with any prejudice. The cement must be molded before it dries.
Molded from generation to generation, the hate must be passed down and sculpted.
By putting effort into the children of the next generation in school and cracking down on the allowance of parents to place these narrow molds on their children’s minds, we unlock the key to getting rid of discrimination once and for all.
This means teaching kids in school to love and trust their neighbor based on character and values, rather than any external features.
This means changing racially biased school district lines, a last-ditch effort of modern segregation, allowing instead for properly represented races in schools as much as possible.
This teaches kids that certain external features don’t have to be outliers and looked upon strangely, but rather a normal part of society.
Racism needs to be taken more seriously. When real racism (harming or talk of harming someone based on their race) is being seen or heard in school, it should be reported by students and teachers alike with immediate disciplinary action and in extreme cases, an investigation into the parents with the use of Child Protective Services to determine if it is being taught by the parents.
Disciplinary action for students includes suspension from their sport, detention, and based on the severity or repetition of the offenses, after-school therapy to understand where they are learning from and help them be more understanding.
If the parents are found to be the primary faucet fueling the child into deep-rooted, harmful racism, the child is liable to be removed from the parents until a variety of classes are taken by the parents and it is determined that they are fit to parent the child/children again or be separated indefinitely.
These measures may seem extreme, but so is the deep-rooted prejudice in America.
Let the dry cement alone; it is already set.
Real change happens only when the wet cement of America dries in an environment where people are judged not by the color of their skin, but by their character.
By Zachary Hancock
Richland School District
Editor’s note: The following are the essays submitted for The Tribune-Democrat’s Black History Month contest. All essays and posters can be viewed online at www.tribdem.com.
Our step toward better future
In a world full of hate and discrimination for as long as we have been around, it is hard to have hope that it will ever go away.
To say that we are doing everything we can to combat discrimination is a whole different story.
It is a fact that discrimination and racism is learned. Babies aren’t born judging people based on how they look, where others grew up, etc.
I truly believe the first and most effective step into helping fight off discrimination is never letting the hate get so strong in people to begin with. From a young age – as soon as children are old enough to understand – we need to be teaching them the right way to treat people.
My first instinct would be to teach them that there is no difference between people at all, but that would be false.
Everyone is unique and has differences about them, so instead we need to teach kids that having differences is normal and does not make any one person better than another.
I think that a lot of the problems we have in society now regarding discrimination is the fact that we don’t teach kids until it is too late and they have already developed and learned beliefs that are wrong to think, but they don’t and won’t see it any other way.
Our older generations are still alive and practice what they were taught and they don’t know any better. Well, at least, they do not really try to know any better, and they display those views to our younger generations, which cannot continue if we are to change and take steps toward a better future.
I truly believe this would be extremely effective based on the facts that kids learn better and quicker when they are younger.
I hope that over time more and more people understand that discrimination in any form is wrong and are teaching this to our younger generation as a step toward a discrimination-free future.
Kayleigh Mikolich
Richland
• • •
There isn’t one simple solution for racism
The concept of racial discrimination is one that is heavily ingrained and perpetuated within our culture.
Through popular stereotypes and polarization, we find ourselves continuously and oftentimes subconsciously drawn toward different sides of this nonsensical argument.
The problem itself is far too multifaceted to be met with one simple solution, but if I had to suggest a single most-effective way to combat this discrimination, it would be precisely this: the de-politicalization of racism.
It is no stark revelation to admit that racial discrimination has a long-documented presence within American politics, with various recorded time-periods involving the likes of slavery, segregation and police brutality decorating the timeline in a disheartening light.
As we have repeatedly witnessed, these respective pieces of history have been addressed through government input and legislation, but not before the morality and justification of each of these issues was debated and decided by our nation’s respective political parties.
Over nearly three centuries of this nation’s establishment, we have seen countless examples of these ethic-based dilemmas transformed into right vs. left-wing argument points, where the ill-treatment of Black citizens has lost its true moral weight and has instead been converted into another “controversy” for each respective party to weaponize in campaigns and debates.
The key problem here arises in the fact that discrimination is not on a linear measurement with other such political standing points. A distinct majority of political arguments involve fighting for the best possible solution for a problem we collectively face, but when dealing with an issue that involves human rights, we instead witness an entirely unique situation.
In the case of racial discrimination, we now have to consider the perspectives of a specific group of individuals, a perspective that other non-specific Americans are never truly able to fathom. This raises a vital question: is the moral treatment of a group of individuals ever truly able to be debated politically?
We may very well acknowledge the hardships that Black citizens have faced as members of this nation, but what happens when we take advantage of those hardships – albeit subconsciously – as a means of furthering our own political agendas?
In circumstances such as this, we witness a cultural disconnect from the true gravity of racial discrimination, and instead observe a two-party system that has turned racism into a highly contentious argument point.
With all of this in mind, I return once again to my initial proposal: by removing the political association that racial discrimination often carries, only then can we truly begin to address the problem as a united nation.
Citizens of this country find themselves feeling compelled to argue for or against certain policies based solely on the political parties that are endorsing or opposing them, and this has turned the very basis of racism into a contented issue rather than a universal problem in need of solving.
If our culture is to disassociate racial discrimination with our political parties, we can then examine the problem as a collective group of people and tackle it as one, rather than fighting over the legitimacy or significance of certain elements of it.
I would thus argue that the de-politicalization of racism would be the most-effective first step in eliminating such discrimination, for it would ultimately eradicate the main obstacle that prevents us from uniting against it.
Malia Rzasa
Richland
• • •
Discrimination passed down from generations
Discrimination or the unjust treatment of a person or persons based on their ethnicity, age, sex or disability, is a multi-faceted socio-economic issue that stems from generations of generational internalization and impact.
Often invoked through exposure, discrimination is a sort of mindset that has been passed down from generation to generation, seeing as children develop their perception of the world based on the adult figures within their lives, most especially guardians.
If a guardian practices discriminatory behavior, a child is more likely to perceive those behaviors as acceptable and justified. Children will often rely on family for moral guidance up through their adolescence.
By the time they have become independent from their developmental influences, the discriminatory mindset has already been instilled.
As humans, many ground themselves in what they have learned from a young age, and present hostile reactions to attempts to change or challenge the perception which is familiar to them.
As such, the best way to disrupt this process of learned discriminatory behavior is to intervene during the developmental years of youth. This suggestion is not given in the sense of implementing institutionalized education schemes in primary and secondary schools.
After all, that sort of approach presents serious ethical concerns that would likely spark severe controversy and disapproval.
Disapproval breeds resistance and must be avoided at all costs. Instead, I suggest that primary and secondary schools implement a program in which speakers or guests of different backgrounds are brought in to interact with youth of all ages.
These guests would not be invited to convince any particular person or persons of anything, just expose them to different customs, appearances, and ways of life.
By exposing children to people who have a different background than themselves, this approach would broaden youths’ perception of civilization and their concept of normality.
This approach essentially plants a seed of possibility within youth at a young age, a seed that will feed off of contemplation and youth wonder. After all, once an idea is introduced, questions are soon to follow, ultimately allowing the child to begin forming an understanding of the person they are speaking with and conceptualizing the world beyond themselves.
This approach is by no means flawless, but it is significantly less confrontational than methods that rely on direct combat with discriminatory ideology.
In other words, this strategy is disarming and subtle. Additionally, since the implementation would focus on exposure instead of lecture-based reproaches, this plan is less subjective and prone to corruption, which is the primary opposition to education of this sort in the current public education system.
It would also be fun for students, and provide them with a broader horizon of ideas. In the end, this would only be the first step in combating discrimination, progressing society toward a less contentious, more united state of being.
It is hoped that by using this approach, the links within the chain of discriminatory practices would begin to break, and the tradition of the ideology would slowly fade into history.
Eryn McKendree
Richland
