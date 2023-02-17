Editor’s note: The following are the essays submitted for The Tribune-Democrat’s Black History Month contest. All essays and posters can be viewed online at www.tribdem.com.
People are discriminated against in many different situations, due to a number of factors.
These factors often can’t be controlled, yet can make such a difference in a person’s life. In order to find a solution to discrimination, we first have to identify the root of it.
Discrimination is fueled by stereotypes and labels that we take in from an early age.
Not being exposed to a diverse environment can cause us to be judgmental toward people who are different from what we are used to, whether intentionally or not.
To prevent us from thinking in ways that are discriminatory to others, we have to step out of our comfort zones and immerse ourselves in different environments.
By taking this one step, you can meet people that you wouldn’t usually meet and experience things that you wouldn’t usually experience.
As people, we usually believe stereotypes because we haven’t had any experiences that would cause us to believe any differently.
Surrounding yourself with people you otherwise wouldn’t be around can allow you to view everyone as an individual, rather than as the traits they may be labeled with.
Here in Johnstown, it can be difficult to take that one step.
However, it’s not impossible.
Whether it’s something small such as joining a new club, trying a different restaurant, or talking with a neighbor that you’ve always avoided; or something large, like moving across town, every out-of-the-ordinary experience that you have makes a difference in you, which will, in turn, make a difference to the people around you.
Peyton Barry
Greater Johnstown
• • •
Ways to stop cultural discrimination
Cultural discrimination can occur anywhere in the world and it is a common type of discrimination among this society.
Cultural discrimination is when a person is treated less favorably because of their culture.
In America, it is very hard to avoid this because there is a lot of diversity in this country. Some solutions to solve this problem would be to appreciate people’s differences and learn to accept others for who they are.
Being accepting of other cultures is the first step to combat this specific issue.
Islam is just one example of a culture that is discriminated against. According to the Pew Research Center, “most American adults (82%) say Muslims are subject to at least some discrimination in the U.S. today … including a majority (56%) who say Muslims are discriminated against a lot.”
Many Muslims are discriminated against because of what they wear.
This leads to cultural discrimination because of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that happened in 2001. As a result of this event, Muslims have been treated with a lot more suspicion and have been singled out at airports by security.
Accepting other cultures like this one allows society to become friendlier and less judgmental.
Other people of different cultures would not feel scared to go places or go out in public in fear of being mistreated.
In order to accept other cultures and stop cultural discrimination, society needs to appreciate that everyone is different.
If people appreciate the differences of others, this discrimination could be extinguished.
Also, if society stops stereotyping, this could also stop cultural discrimination.
Stereotyping makes up a small percentage of the main cause of discrimination. People can’t change who they are but changing how people view others can make a difference.
So in conclusion, appreciating people’s differences and accepting them for who they are are some ways to combat cultural discrimination.
Meghan Kennedy
Greater Johnstown
• • •
Importance to having factual textbooks
Is history taught as of 2023 complete truth? Is it everything we should know or is it everything society wants us to know?
Last year, I was working on building a website for National History Day, and my topic centralized “Ancient Rome.”
While doing my research, I began to notice that the historians who write the books found in libraries, in school and even in your local bookstore all have different interpretations that can be based on an unconscious bias. I began to hesitate when reading books asking myself, “Should I look up the historian, too?”
For instance, in eighth-grade I discovered that Japanese citizens of the U.S. were put into internment camps during World War II and Pearl Harbor.
Not to mention, a few days ago I learned that African Americans and Mexicans were banished out of Johnstown in 1923. As a matter of fact, lynchings occurred in the untold stories of Rosewood, Florida, that same year.
For fear that history would repeat itself, I propose that Black History Month and classes like AP United States History be more specific to the teachings of African American repression.
Generally speaking, racial discrimination that transpired decades ago are more overshadowed in today’s history due to the fact that the majority of textbooks focus on the tragedy rather than the full truth.
The Johnstown Flood of 1889 was showcased in numerous movies, written throughout countless books and stories I read as a child; however the deaths of the flood were consistent with the “unconstitutional edict” toward minorities mentioned in “Banished From Johnstown,” written and researched by Cody McDevitt. The only Africans Americans and Mexicans that were permitted to live within Johnstown were those who spent at least seven years there prior to the illegal, racially motivated laws.
Nevertheless, the life of the average colored person was short lived to the ages of late 20s or early 30s due to the fact that living conditions were extremely unsanitary and polluted. In a time where fireplaces were a main source of staying warm, houses available for black people lacked chimneys, dirt and grease were an inch thick over the floors, also dozens of people would be cramped in small apartments.
Truth is, the U.S., like many other countries, has the tendency to eliminate their wrongdoings in history that have the power to be forgotten if not taught. For this reason, I never heard of the “Tulsa Race Riots,” “Bloody Monday,” nor the “Camden Riots of 1971.”
With this in mind, a century from now the riots after the unjustified death of George Floyd would be overshadowed by the tragedies and deaths of coronavirus in 2020. To end that, books similar to “Banished From Johnstown” should be more accessible to the younger generation. In either case, the complete truth is told by the unbiased, whilst history is written by the victors as of now.
All things considered, discrimination is the foundation of several movements and protests around the world; hence the importance of various factual textbooks.
Janiyah Hawkins
Greater Johnstown
• • •
Impact of racism on society
What are some solutions that will decrease racial discrimination? It seems that racial discrimination has always been a part of human life. It has plugged up the minds of every society in the past and has caused problems in human lives.
The purpose of my inquiry was to find the different ways our society is being affected by racism and what steps to take for society to overcome racism.
My hypothesis is that racial discrimination is basically a leech to our society for its life blood. This means it feeds off what we say and it grows from there. With the leech growing, it’s causing more problems and crime in the world. It is never- ending only because people don’t know how to stop it.
The debate over intent in racism is becoming more complicated and further debated every day due to big movements such as Black Lives Matter.
Many people will say things and not realize the underlying meaning or effect it may have on the person it was said to.
Just because a statement was not intended to be racist does not mean that it was understood that way and does not have lasting impacts on the person it was said to.
As the nation becomes more diverse, this problem is becoming more common, with people saying unintentionally racist things to others, causing people to feel awkward and segregate themselves in order to avoid these situations. In order to fix this issue, we need to understand intent versus impact, and how it is relevant in modern- day society.
Intent in racism applies to many categories, including implicit/unintentional bias to people of a certain racial group, or the belief that a person must have to act a certain way or have certain characteristics common to a particular ethnic group just because he/she is part of a certain race.
Potentially, as a victim of racism, to move through the comments being made, you could just focus on your strengths.
Focusing on your core values, beliefs and perceived strengths can motivate people to succeed and may even buffer the negative effects of bias.
But as a perpetrator making the racial comments, you could easily realize if someone is being offended by what you say about the racial comments and the racial things you say to another victim in the situation.
At this point, you can just stop and move on with your day without making any comments to anyone and also stop, reflect and think.
To put it another way, you could possibly seek support systems that could help you out in ways you need it, make anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies, or even create a racism-free question zone to talk about the things that get said and how others feel.
However, this will require a lot of time and plenty of initiatives against racism before people are finally comfortable being vocal about this problem. In addition, racism is an unacceptable aspect of our culture. It has deep roots, but that does not mean that it cannot be examined, recognized and addressed.
Abigail Marsili
Greater Johnstown
• • •
Why can’t we all be treated the same?
Has anyone ever laughed at you for your skin color or ethnicity? That is one of many forms of racial discrimination.
Racial discrimination has been part of our lives for a long time, and although many have put in efforts to stop racial discrimination, it occurs on a daily basis.
People with racial differences are set apart from others who aren’t racially judged and harassed. This causes divisions that have separated the world and still create many conflicts in the world.
There are many important discriminations that will really catch someone’s attention and are important to talk about, but there are only so many kinds of discriminations that will get talked about openly with the public. Racial discrimination isn’t really talked about as often as it should be today.
There isn’t actually a reasonable underlying cause on why racial discrimination was and is still a thing, and it may never go away, but as long as we fight to make equal rights, we will always be steps closer.
No matter how a person feels about one another, it doesn’t give you the right to discriminate because they belong to a different race or ethnicity.
I’m aware many have heard of what happened to George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis in 2020.
The situation started because a store owner felt as if Floyd was paying with a counterfeit $20 bill and later on the situation escalated to Floyd being suffocated by the officer’s knee.
There are and will be many steps to take to get equal rights back and try to get others to see the best of Black people, but understanding white privilege will definitely take you farther than you think.
Understanding white privilege will help people of color understand what they cannot do. Stepping right into a battle that you’re not 100% sure on what part you play in it will be and is a challenge to tackle.
If we are educated about privilege and its effects, we can better understand how to correct the problem to create a solution for a better way of discovering inclusion of all people, regardless of race, ethnicity and gender.
If we would put all different races of people together, and listen to each other as they discuss the topic of racism, real conversations and solutions could happen. After having those conversations, some people will say walking away or handling the situation maturely won’t work because a lot of racist people won’t stop even after you walk away or stand your ground to prove you are not scared.
Regardless of what the outcome is, at least we would be taking a step toward creating a better culture. Bringing both races together to understand each other personally and protesting or helping others understand, they have to work on themselves and change the world for a better place is my solution to racial discrimination. And though it may take time, effort is all that is needed.
Aryonna Hinton-Baxter
Greater Johnstown
• • •
Stand up for what is right
I think we can all agree that people with disabilities have a very hard life in this generation.
In my opinion, they are being discriminated against directly because of the troubles they have.
I believe that they face the most discrimination out of any person on our earth just because they can’t do things that others can. Most directly, people with autism are being targeted, because sometimes they can’t comprehend or understand what so-called normal people do. I think they are being treated poorly and unfairly.
Some ways we can get involved and begin to make a difference to help these people that are being affected by this is by making social media posts, standing up for what is right by spreading the word and making signs around school to support helping people with autism.
This is a big deal in our world today, because people with autism are being humiliated and mistreated basically on a daily basis.
The biggest thing is when someone has autism and they are being bullied in a public forum such as a school, teachers and other students do not stick up for them. I believe that is a sin and is completely wrong on so many levels.
These people with these disabilities were born like this.
They did not choose to have a disability. They cannot control what they do, how they feel or even how they live on their own.
Most of the time, when you see someone with a disability, there is always someone with them to take care of them and support them. I believe the people who are doing that have good hearts and want to make a difference to stop all of the hate that is going around toward these people.
Just because someone can’t comprehend and follow along like other students or people in our world does not mean they should be treated poorly. That is the thing people don’t understand and need to learn.
Programs such as Autism Speaks are great ways to spread awareness around not only the community, but also the entire world.
This isn’t just a problem in our state or city, but it is a worldwide problem that needs to be taken care of. Every day, thousands of people with autism are being harassed and bullied just because they are different.
My uncle has autism. He has never lived on his own or ever lived for himself. He is very helpful, smart and you can always count on him. There are different types of severeness of autism.
Some people just have it a little bit and can follow along and live on their own. Other people need to have someone by their side 24/7 to ensure that they are safe and can live normal lives.
I believe that we need to start spreading awareness around the world to help these people out. They are human like everyone else and they should be treated as such. I hate seeing, in our school and schools around the world, people with autism being treated poorly because they are different.
I also see the positive things in the world, such as people standing up for people with autism by defending them, spreading the word that they are normal people and need to be treated as such.
Domanic Alberter
Greater Johnstown
• • •
Steps to stop discrimination
One step that we can take to stop discrimination is to respect others like they are our family.
We should treat each other like family because family is kind and loving and helps you if you ever need to talk about anything.
We can educate people so they can learn more about minority groups such as African Americans, raise awareness to help people learn how they can play a role in ending racism, and report racist comments to make the world safe.
We can have class meetings to educate people about minority groups such as African Americans.
Games or books can be used to help them learn that we all have a right to dignity and safety. If you see racist comments online or outside somewhere, report it to someone so they can talk to them.
I think these steps would be effective because people would be learning more and caring more about each other. We would be treating each other like family.
People would be happier by getting treated respectfully like everyone else. People would stop being so down about their skin after everyone is kind and loving to each other. People would finally be free and be themselves, showing off their skin and hair.
People would get along and spend time together and get to know each other’s story. Everyone would be happy with each other.
Justice Petak
Greater Johnstown
• • •
Combat discrimination within communities
Discrimination is a world-wide problem that we often face in our day-to-day lives.
Whether it be discrimination based on gender, race or sexuality, it can make life difficult for anyone who feels targeted. This can result in experiencing a variety of emotions from anger and frustration to sadness and despair.
However, there are many steps we can take to combat discrimination within our communities. One such step is to speak out about what you see when you go out into the world and how you feel when it happens around you.
By speaking up and being open about the discrimination you see, you can help other people realize and acknowledge that they, too, may be experiencing the same thing.
The most effective way to combat discrimination is to speak out against it, especially when it targets more than one specific group of people.
For example, if women are being discriminated against because of their gender, then we might have a hard time telling them that they are being wronged when no men around us will acknowledge anyone else suffering from this form of discrimination.
David Malcolm III
Greater Johnstown
• • •
Ways to achieve elimination of racism
One step that we as people can take to combat discrimination is to stop using racism as a joke, for all people know it can be someone’s pushing point and cause violence.
I think this step would be effective because it would stop a lot of casualties and fights. Racism and colorism discrimination is discrimination based on a person’s skin tone or ethnicity.
People believe it has been around for hundreds of thousands of years due to the history of slavery.
There are many movies, TV shows, speeches, newspapers and articles written on racial discrimination. These movies and TV shows can help visualize racism for people who don’t see it, so that they can better understand it as a problem in our society.
The most popular speech about racial discrimination is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech.
In this speech, he not only talks about discrimination, but also the segregation caused by the discrimination of the skin tones. His speech inspires us to avoid segregation to achieve his dream.
Some steps we can take toward a solution is to come together as a community and talk about why or how people still discriminate. While it may not be a permanent resolution, I think it will help decrease the amount of racism experienced.
Even though it has been tried before and failed many times doesn’t mean we shouldn’t persevere. This coming together might look like conference meetings to help people discuss their ideas and come up with solutions.
Mehki Mays
Greater Johnstown
• • •
Younger generation capable of changing
The world we live in today has had a lot of progress with discrimination and has come a long way since the civil rights movement of the 1960s, but we still deal with issues today. Not as severe, but it is still an active problem in today’s world.
I wouldn’t say it’s discrimination right now, but as kids or the younger generation, we joke about the very serious topic of racism, using it as a joke or in a playful manner when talking to our friends of color and non-color.
Even though it is seen as a joke right now, later on down the road it could develop into a serious problem because we as the younger generation are comfortable with using racial slurs and derogatory terms on the regular, thinking nothing of it because we are comfortable with it, even though we were taught that it is not OK.
To take a simple step right now so we can try to stop history from repeating itself, young adults of the Black community can greet or talk to people in a friendly manner.
Another way we can slowly implement change is to stop giving people of non-color the “N-word pass” just because they are likable. We are giving them the OK to call or greet us with a term that was used to put African American people down.
This solution could cause change because the younger generation has a fresher outlook on problems, and because of that, we have a greater impact on what we believe can change.
Also, this could be a good solution just because of the simple fact that the problem ends where it begins.
I know a lot of people reading this would think there is no point in this step because again it is not causing a problem now and they are not being affected.
So why change something if it’s not broken?
They could also say that the younger generations have no capability to put a stop to something like this or even have the slightest effect on it, because we are careless and have no sense of respect for the problems of today’s world.
If they were to stop judging us and give us the positive outlook and believe that we have the will and the want to fix the problems of today’s world and have an impact, they could see how much we can change the world.
There have been plenty of examples that show the younger generation is more than capable of causing change with just a simple thing called words.
Natiya Henderson
Greater Johnstown
• • •
Just because we are women
I think that we can all agree that there’s plenty of discrimination in this world, whether it be based on race, gender, sexuality or some other difference.
One subject that really is important to address would be women’s equal pay because it’s very important to us women in this world and how we aren’t earning the same amount of money as men.
This issue isn’t getting enough attention. I ask myself, “Why? Just because we’re women?” We create life. We’ve created every man standing on this planet today and we are still thought of as less than men.
As a community, we the people should come together as a whole and fight for what’s right. Women shouldn’t get paid less just because of their gender. Men and women put in the same amount of effort into what they love such as jobs, sports and many other things.
To give women their equal pay, we could support pay transparency, which allows employers to discuss their salaries with other employees. With transparency, it is more difficult for companies to pay male workers more.
Pay transparency looks like employees having the right to express their ideas, opinions and any problems to the company. This gives the employees the right to go to the board and ask for their equal pay that they deserve.
Protesting could help solve the problem with equality. By protesting, it’s helping women’s voices be heard through the media. The media will help spread the word to people everywhere that people are coming together and fighting for equal pay.
The CEOs of companies all around the world will hopefully see that there are people out there fighting for equal pay and will get what they worked for because the CEO will pay them what they deserve.
Dezarae Felder
Greater Johnstown
• • •
How discrimination can be changed
A young Black child was killed in the hands of police brutality. Let his name be known – Tamir Rice. He was only 12 years old, played various sports and was involved in an art program. Why are police officers killing our young innocent Black children?
Why is the color Black so hated?
As a young teen of color, I think there should be a change in my community that limits the amount of racism, such as activities that involve our community in hopes of uniting more people together. Inviting children and teenagers to the Johnstown Police Department would be a good start, as it not only allows the community to better their understanding about law enforcement, but also helps many gain comfortability toward police officers.
I believe it would be ade-quate for our community to feel like a family that could trust law officials, rather than feel fear.
A great way to help discrimination is that some important adult influences from the community could get together and plan a program. There could be all different races and they’d learn to love one another as the time passes by.
Food and drinks will be provided just in case anybody gets hungry. The program will be held for four hours with activities, schooling, movies and sports. This won’t just be all goofing around. It will also teach kids to prioritize their time wisely.
In my opinion, my solution will be beneficial in the future.
There have been many protests about Black Lives Matter, but this program isn’t about just that.
Discrimination and racism are two different topics as racism is a form of discrimination.
The program will help the community to realize we’re all different and unique. The steps I will take first – ask the police department if they want to participate.
Next, I want to let it be known and have everyone I know share the news that I would want to limit the amount of kids, because I don’t want anyone including the staff and myself to get very sick. Therefore, I would have to ask some community building owners if we could use their property for the day.
After that, I would like people to let me know if they can make it to the event or not, so I can put them on the list.
Finally, I will have my family make food to provide for everyone. I think a good amount of 25 kids at each event is great, because I wouldn’t want too many or too few.
I wouldn’t be the only person helping out, but I will definitely be planning everything. I have learned that planning well is the key to an awesome event.
I have to get everything set up beforehand and arrive before everyone. The major resources for my events are crafts/games, facilities, furniture, refreshments and hand sanitizers.
Daionna Harris
Greater Johnstown
