Grab some popcorn and candy and take in a movie.
Movie theaters and drive-ins are starting to reopen after having to close due to coronavirus concerns. Owners are eager to welcome moviegoers back with old and new films while also working to ensure the safety of those who attend.
After being closed since March 16, Richland Cinemas, 420 Theatre Drive, in Richland Township, reopened on June 8 with a quiet relaunch to give staff an opportunity to become familiar with safety regulations and guidelines.
Training staff
“We didn’t really do a lot of advertising,” said Ed Troll, owner of Richland Cinemas.
“A good bit of it was to get my staff practiced at the new procedures they would need to follow.
“We wanted to get everyone up to speed so they could learn how to do it correctly.”
The staff will wear masks the entire time they are in the building.
“When they walk through the front door, the first thing we do is take their temperature and log it into Google Docs we created that authorizes them to work, so if the temperature is over 104, the doc says you can’t work today,” Troll said.
“That’s a nice way to keep a record of all that and it’s not just someone’s interpretation.”
He said acrylic panels have been installed at the concession stand as well as the ticket counters.
“All the food except popcorn is premade, and we have one terminal that is credit card only and a second that will do credit card or cash,” Troll said.
50% capacity
He said one staff member serves as the sanitation person for each shift and surfaces that are often touched are cleaned.
“We can only sell up to 50% of seating, so I created a chart that shows each seat in the rooms, and before showtimes, staff mark where people are sitting and that allows us to thoroughly sanitize seats after they leave,” Troll said.
For moviegoers, masks are required.
“If you don’t have a mask, we have some available,” Troll said.
“They need to keep the mask on the entire time they are in the theater, except when sitting down, and social distance from other people.”
Prior to the show, Troll said, a video plays explaining what safety measures the theater has undergone and describes the new procedures.
“For seating, two seats on either side must be left between groups and don’t sit directly in front or behind people,” Troll said.
“Right now, attendance is slow, so that’s not an issue, but as we get into more first-run pictures, that’s when some of these things will become more of a burden to work through.”
Old movies
Currently, newer films aren’t being released so Richland Cinemas is showing older films such as “Midway,” “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” “Beetlejuice” and “Aquaman.”
“Each film company has created a series of bundles of previously released movies, so as we see what they have, we’ve been trying to package a variety of types week by week,” Troll said.
“We play them for a week and move on to the next set.
“Most companies have made the price of these movies fairly low because they all know that right now we just want to get people back into the theater.”
New releases
The first new releases will be the thriller “Unhinged” and the drama/romance “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on July 10.
As the year progresses, new releases include Disney’s “Mulan,” opening July 24; “Tenet” on July 31; “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” and “The Empty Man” on Aug. 7; “Bill & Ted Face the Music” on Aug. 21; “Wonder Woman 1984” on Oct. 2; and Disney’s “Black Widow” on Nov. 6.
“As you get into October, they are expecting things to be a little bit smoother, so the release schedule will get fuller,” Troll said.
“There’s almost 10 new movies in October, which is pretty much back to a normal average, and it really picks up into November and December.”
He said his goal is to keep the cinema above water until they get to the new year.
“Because we’re operating at 50% capacity, we’ll be playing every new movie in more than one auditorium to get back the total number of seats we would have had,” Troll said.
Information on showtimes and tickets can be found at www.richlandcinemas.com.
Westwood Plaza Theatre & Café, 1910 Minno Drive, Johns-town, is planning for a July 17 reopening.
“Up until two weeks ago, our plan was to open on July 4th weekend and show older movies at a discount with the first big release on July 17,” said Blake Fleegle, owner of Westwood Plaza Theatre & Café.
“ ‘Tenet’ was the movie to go on July 17 but it was pushed back to July 31, so because they pushed two weeks, that is our plan as well.”
Upon opening, the theater will offer older films at a discount or for free, followed by showings of Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24 and “Tenet” on July 31.
In preparation for the reopening, plastic barriers have been installed in front of all registers.
“We have masks for all our employees and we plan on taking staff temperatures before they start their shift,” Fleegle said.
Masks will not be required for moviegoers.
Fleegle said because food is served, plans are in place to clean the theater.
“We sanitize in between every show and clean tables, so that’s not a change for us,” he said.
Staggered showtimes
Fleegle said Westwood will stagger showtimes to have fewer people coming in at once.
“Customers will be in every other row of seats and that will alternate back and forth,” he said.
“When we first open, we’re only going to seat one group per row. When we do increase capacity, we’re going to keep one group per row but open it to every row.”
While closed, the theater is offering curbside pickup for popcorn, candy and soda on Fridays and Saturdays.
“This has been a lifesaver because any money coming in is welcomed when you go six weeks with zero,” Fleegle said.
He added that his hope for the summer is to get people back into the swing of going to the movies.
“We’re going to put our best foot forward and get people comfortable, knowing that it’s safe with the goal of by the time we hit our busy season of Thanksgiving and Christmas, everyone is comfortable in coming to the theater,” Fleegle said.
Additional information can be found at www.facebook.com/WestwoodPlazaTheatre.
For those wanting to be outdoors, drive-ins offer a perfect alternative.
The Silver Drive-In, 1664 Scalp Ave., Richland Township, opened the second weekend of May.
The drive-in has been showing older films such as “Goonies,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Knives Out” and “My Spy” on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays while waiting for newer films to be released.
Holiday schedule
“For the holiday weekend, we’re going to play ‘The Jungle Book’ and ‘Ghostbusters,’ ” said Rick Rosko, managing partner of the Silver Drive-In.
“People don’t seem to mind these older films and they have a great time when they come.”
He said he’s posting older films on the drive-in’s Facebook page allowing people to vote on what should be shown.
“We just started this and we’re asking people what they’d like to see,” Rosko said.
He said Silver Drive-In is following CDC safety guidelines.
“You have to wear a mask at the concession stand or going to the restrooms, and maintain social distancing,” Rosko said.
Plexiglass shields have been installed in the concession stand and masked employees are sanitizing restrooms at least once an hour.
Rosko said drive-ins give people a different experience than being in a movie theater.
“There’s a lot of advantages,” he said.
“Seeing a movie on the big screen makes it special.”
Admission is $8 for ages 12 and older, $5 for children 4 to 11 and free for children 3 and younger.
For more information on the Silver Drive-In, visit www.facebook.com/The.Silver.Drive.In.
The Bar Ann Drive-In, 1815 Springhill Road, Portage, opened Memorial Day weekend, followed by the Hi-Way Drive-In, 425 Theatre Road, Carrolltown, a week later.
Older movies
Dustin Grush, manager of the drive-in theaters, said both locations have been showing older films on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in anticipation of newer releases.
“We’ve been showing a mix of titles that were released earlier this year and films from years or decades previously,” he said.
Films are being changed weekly at each site and have included “Jurassic Park,” “Fantasy Island,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Jaws,” “The Hunt” and “The Invisible Man.”
“We want to make it where we have something at either place that will appeal to any audience,” Grush said.
“When a new film comes out, we’ll be eager to open up with it.”
Social distancing
Both locations are practicing social distancing with vehicles parked every other spot.
“This provides people with extra distance if they want it,” Grush said.
Masks are not required and it’s up to people’s discretion if they want to wear them.
Plexiglass has been installed in front of registers and self-serve food is no longer offered at the concessions stands.
Grush said drive-ins give an option to be isolated, especially now with the coronavirus.
“You don’t have to get out of your car and be around anyone else, or if you want to get out and watch a movie under the stars, you’re welcome to do that,” he said.
Admission at both drive-ins is $8 for ages 12 and older, $4 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and younger.
Concert series
In addition, the locations plan to offer a summer concert series presented through Encore Live that will feature a number of musical acts that will be shown at more than 300 drive-ins across the country.
At 9:15 p.m. Saturday, the Hi-Way Drive-In will present Garth Brooks in concert.
“There are 20 or so of them scheduled, and we’ll be showing any that have an interest,” Grush said.
“We’ll have them at both drive-ins whether they’re staggered or if it’s a big draw, we’ll do them on the same night.”
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.
Additional information on the Bar Ann Drive-In can be found at www.facebook.com/baranndrivein.
Visit www.facebook.com/hiwaydrivein for information on the Hi-Way Drive-In.
