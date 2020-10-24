Rebecca L. Darr, of Berlin, has recently joined 1st Summit Bank as assistant vice president and regional senior loan officer.
Darr will work closely with all 1st Summit Bank relationship centers to assist with residential mortgage and consumer loan requests and approvals.
Darr, who previously worked at Citizens Neighborhood Bank, brings more than 13 years of experience in residential mortgage and consumer lending, as well as branch operations and supervision.
She received a bachelor’s degree in marketing and public relations from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
