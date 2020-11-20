This show is all about talented women.
“The Not So Common Thread” exhibition will be on display through Jan. 10 in the Ashe and Regional galleries at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St.
The exhibit features Bedford artists Mari-Pat Beene, Jen Judd, Nancy Hershberger and Shana Andrews, who bring different mediums to the show.
Morgan Young, site coordinator at SAMA-Bedford, said 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional rights to vote, and she wanted to do something to recognize the milestone.
“I felt it was necessary to support that, and the best way I could do that was by rotating the entire museum to all female artists,” she said.
“The downstairs is all female artists from the permanent collection, and when I rotated the upstairs, I selected four female local artisans from our community.”
Andrews is majoring in photography and filmmaking at Penn State University and has an eye for capturing the details of her subjects.
“She’s incredibly talented and represents the up-and-coming artist,” Young said.
Hershberger is a master quilter, nationally recognized for her fabric work.
“Her level of mastery with thread and fabric is stunning,” Morgan said.
“She does photo realistic quilting and it’s mind-blowing what she can do with fabric.”
Beene is ceramicist, digital media artist and painter whose work with clay ranges from artisan pottery to sculptural whimsy.
“She does a little bit of everything,” Young said.
“You can throw something at her and she just crushes it and does a beautiful job putting it together in a skillful and artistic way.”
Judd is a self-taught abstractionist and her works are colorful, moody spaces with depth and complexity.
“She has such a strong sense of color, rhythm, texture and mood, and her works are magnetic and draw your eye,” Young said.
“They’re brightly colored, so you tend to leave feeling very happy.”
Young said when selecting the artists, she wanted a diverse offering.
“What runs among each of these ladies is exceptional talent, but they’ve taken art and developed their own veins of art and they’re so vastly different, yet they’re all connected,” she said.
Young said for those seeing the exhibit, the hope is they have a better understanding of how impactful and effective women are and also to recognize the talents in the area.
“We have so many amazing artists who are making incredible work and I’m proud to be in a position to showcase that,” she said.
“Hopefully, people will take a moment to reflect and appreciate the special women in their lives.”
To celebrate the exhibit, the gift shop has been rotated to showcase and sell work done by women artisans.
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Admission is free for visitors 65 and older and younger than 21, and $10 for all others.
