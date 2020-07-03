This exhibit will have you taking a stroll down movie magic lane.
“The Mark del Costello Collection” poster exhibition is on display through Oct. 18 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St. It focuses on American graphic design of the modern era.
“Mark del Costello is an avid poster collector, and he has been for quite some time, and he has amassed a large selection and he graciously donated a portion of that collection to the museum,” said Morgan Young, site coordinator at SAMA-Bedford.
“It has recently come into our possession and showcasing these posters is a perfect summer exhibit to have.
“Who doesn’t have some sort of affiliation with a movie that they love?”
The exhibition includes 68 film posters.
The silver-screen selections, in the museum’s downstairs Titelman Galleries, are an assorted selection of American and foreign film posters.
“We have clustered them in a way that is pretty visually impactful,” Young said.
She said when she went through the posters, selecting them for the Titelman Galleries, she was looking for pieces
that would be engaging for viewers.
“I wanted to get a broad selection that would appeal to everyone who comes in,” Young said.
“We have science-fiction, comedy and drama, so it goes together in a really nice eclectic mix.
“We even have a section that I consider to be the art of the hand-done movie poster before the digital era and manipulated photography.”
The museum continues the theme with a more specific subject matter in the Paula and Dean Lemley Gallery, where film posters by world-renowned director and artist Tim Burton are the focus.
The selections span decades of the directors’ work.
“As I was browsing and selecting, Tim Burton films were jumping out at me and I thought it would be so great to concentrate all of his films in Paula and Dean Lemley Gallery,” Young said.
“There’s a lot of films that I don’t think people realize Tim Burton was director behind. It’s a fun, reminiscent trip from the early ’90s into some of his more current work.”
She said the arrangement of the Burton posters takes viewers through his art, visual and collection of work and shows how one man has created so many films that people can relate to.
“We arranged the work, so when you walk into the hallway and start at the bottom, it’s almost black and white and colorless and as you move up the stairwell, we start to incorporate more color,” Young said.
“It starts with the lesser-known film ‘Ed Wood’ and it’s completely black-and-white photography and you end with the very colorful ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ which are both super colorful.”
She said that although posters might not be thought of as traditional art, there is a graphic design element to them that is meant to capture your attention and the allure of the story.
“There is a lot of art behind creating something that is so impactful with one visual glance that you are interested in pursuing further,” Young said.
“Going through the museum and seeing the different ways to do that is really interesting. You can see how the posters are similar and how they are really different.”
She added that walking the galleries is like harkening back to the glory days of Blockbuster Video, when people would peruse the aisles searching for the perfect movie to rent.
“That was a fun experience, so I hope when people come in they’ll find something they can connect with artistically and take some of the beautiful elements from it but also connect with it in some sort of a memory,” Young said.
Those coming to the museum are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Staff are required to wear masks.
In addition, hand sanitizer is available at the front entrance.
“Because we’re an art museum, it’s really wonderful in that you can view the art while social distancing and you’re not touching surfaces, so we’re lucky,” Young said.
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Admission is free for visitors 65 and older and younger than 21, and $10 for all others.
For more information, call 814-589-3020 or email bedford@sama-art.org.
