Lauren Darbouze, the founder of Darbouze Law Group, a private practice with offices in downtown Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Cranberry Township, has been selected for the Elite Lawyer Award.
The award is selected by the Elite Lawyer Advisory Panel after evaluating attorneys based on their legal history, experience and reputation. The award’s criteria is based upon several indicators of professional achievement, reputation, commitment to community and legal competence.
With more than 15 years of legal experience, Darbouze concentrates her practice on divorce and family law issues, with a focus on helping her clients move forward in life.
Elite Lawyer is a directory and rating service that awards and recognizes attorneys who have displayed a high level of competence in their practice and received acknowledgment from their peers, community, bar and committees.
