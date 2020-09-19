Bradley Holuta, an attorney, was selected for membership into The National Trial Lawyers Association Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers.
The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 is an invitation-only organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from each state in the nation who meet stringent qualifications as civil plaintiff trial lawyers.
Holuta is an associate at the law firm of Marcus & Mack, P.C., where his practice is devoted solely to representing the interests of injured people in cases involving catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, industrial accidents, motor vehicle collisions, premises liability and dog bite injuries.
He practiced in Indiana, Pennsylvania, for several years and joined Marcus & Mack, P.C. in 2018.
He is a graduate of Cleveland State University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.
Holuta is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania’s state courts as well as Federal Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Holuta is a member of the Indiana County Bar Association.
