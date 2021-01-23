Jennifer Lunden has joined the board of directors at 1st Summit Bank, Johnstown.
She is an attorney with Hergenroeder Rega Ewing & Kennedy LLC, which is a residential and commercial real estate law firm based in Pittsburgh with a satellite office in Murrysville.
Lunden received a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She earned a law degree at Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio.
She is a member of the Allegheny County Bar Association, National Association of Development Companies and Western Pennsylvania Association of Guaranteed SBA Lenders.
Lunden resides in Murrysville with her husband, Bob, and their three children.
