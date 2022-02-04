The talents of the next generation of artists will be displayed in three regional museums.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is continuing its tradition of recognizing and celebrating the region’s youth with “Artists of the 21st Century,” the museum’s annual student exhibition.
Hundreds of pieces will be featured in an exhibit that will continue through April 3 at SAMA-Loretto on the campus of St. Francis University, 112 Franciscan Way; Friday through April 14 at SAMA-Ligonier Valley, 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier; and Feb. 25 through May 15 at SAMA-Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St., Bedford.
‘Year of Education’
Kristin Miller, SAMA-Ligonier’s site director and SAMA’s education coordinator, said the students’ show, in its 24th year, is an important program for young artists.
“This year, we’re celebrating the ‘Year of Education,’ so it’s extra-special for us, and we really want to celebrate this exhibition,” she said.
“We really want to promote the arts. We have a program here that was started in 1998 to serve the children in our rural counties, and this exhibition has flourished as a result of that, and it showcases the value and importance of art.”
This year, the exhibition has expanded to include SAMA-Bedford.
“Bedford is our newest site, and now that we have that facility down there, we want to be able to include more of the schools because this is their rural museum,” Miller said.
“We want to be able to take the schools in Bedford County and bring in the work and showcase the students’ efforts.”
‘Still valuable’
She said that it’s critical to feature student art at museum sites.
“Art is still valuable,” Miller said.
“It’s a way to express emotions, feelings and joy. Art is a language, and it’s a way to communicate their feelings. We want to be able to provide that for them, and this is a great showcase to be able to do that, and it’s fun.”
She said that she is impressed by the artwork SAMA receives.
“Every year, I’m always amazed, and for me, it’s almost like Christmas, because I get these boxes that come in, and when I unwrap them, I’m astounded at the quality of works from kindergarten through 12th grade,” Miller said.
“Year after year, I see the names repeat and I see the growth of the children, and that’s so much fun to see the talent.”
Miller said that the program also serves as an outreach for SAMA.
“Because of funding, a lot of our rural school districts are not able to afford art programs,” she said.
‘We’ve seen them diminish over the years, and that’s very disheartening to those of us in the arts field. With our residency program, we’re able to go into the schools and our professional teaching artists are able to do residencies and help these art teachers who are spread thin throughout the district.
“Students are able to experience new mediums they otherwise might not have the opportunity to engage in, such as pottery or fiber art, and they delve into them in a more experimental way, so it’s a mentor-mentee relationship.
“Students get to spend quality time with these teaching artists on a one-to-one basis.”
Variety of media
The teacher-selected exhibit features a variety of media, including drawings, paintings in oils, watercolors and acrylics, ceramics, fiber arts and pastels, as well as group projects in mixed media.
“This exhibit has a plethora of mediums, which is wonderful that students are provided with many opportunities to engage and experience different mediums,” Miller said.
“They’re also focused on different things, from portraiture to landscapes to perspective, so students are learning these different aspects of art that they can carry with them.”
Held in conjunction with National Youth Art Month and the state’s Arts-in-Education Month, the exhibition is open to schools that participate in SAMA’s arts-in-education or artist-in-residence programs.
Traveling teachers
Through the programs, SAMA educators and professional artists travel to public and parochial schools to provide lessons designed to enhance students’ understanding of art creation, technique, history, criticism and aesthetics.
Each district is permitted to submit up to 25 individual projects and two group projects.
“Students are so excited to have their work shown,” Miller said.
“My favorite thing is to ask them what made them create that piece and what was their motivation behind it, and they always have a reason and some talk at length.”
Students in Cambria and Blair counties are participating in the SAMA-Loretto exhibition.
Students from Westmoreland and Fayette counties will have their works featured at SAMA-Ligonier Valley.
Students in Bedford County will participate in the SAMA-Bedford exhibit.
Schools represented in the SAMA-Loretto exhibition are Penn Cambria, Greater Johnstown, Cambria Heights, Altoona Area, Central Cambria, Forest Hills and Portage Area school districts and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.
Schools participating in the SAMA-Ligonier Valley exhibit are Derry Area, Greater Latrobe, Hempfield and Ligonier Valley school districts and Valley School of Ligonier, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg and Champion Christian School.
Work from Bedford Area School District students will be represented at SAMA-Bedford.
Opening receptions
SAMA-Loretto will hold an opening reception from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 12.
The opening reception for the SAMA- Ligonier exhibition will be held from noon to 4 p.m. March 5.
SAMA-Bedford will hold its opening reception from noon to 4 p.m. March 6.
“My absolute favorite thing is how proud the grandparents are when they come in,” Miller said.
“They are just beaming and so excited to see their grandchild’s piece hung in an accredited art museum. It’s quite exciting to see the families come and support their children.”
She said that hundreds of people come out for the receptions.
“We have quite the turnout, and the teachers come as well to help celebrate the arts,” Miller said.
“You can tell the kids are excited to see their work hung in the museums. It’s amazing how it looks when it’s hung and how it stands out.
“We have the didactics for them with the student’s name, school and teacher’s name, so it’s professionally done and it makes a huge difference.”
Refreshments will be served.
The receptions are free to attend, but a $1 donation is suggested to support the exhibition.
‘Quality of work’
Miller said that even if you don’t have a child who is displaying art, the show is worth viewing.
“It’s phenomenal to see the creativity of the children and the quality of the work,” she said.
“There’s no question how talented the students in southwestern Pennsylvania are, and the amount of ability is incredible. There’s nothing like a student-art exhibition because of the passion of the kids and their creativity, and you can’t help but be excited for them and with them.”
Miller said that those viewing the exhibition will see that the arts are thriving in the region.
“They can truly experience the creativity and the essence of it,” she said.
“This is a place of respite and enjoyment and opportunities for learning. It’s a place of value that anyone of any age can enjoy.”
The project is made possible through the AIE Partnership of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
The exhibition is sponsored by the Sigma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators.
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at each location.
Admission to the exhibition is free.
For more information, call 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.