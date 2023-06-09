JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Creations of color and emotion combined with cultural experiences highlight this artistic showcase.
The “Shakti, the Power of the Feminine!” exhibition by Nalini Bhat is on display through July 28 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The Johnstown artist said the title of the show is a concept taken from Indian philosophy.
“Shakti is the primordial energy.
“It’s all of creation, and even nature is feminine in its form,” Bhat said.
“In a painting, you should always put something that connects you to human emotions; otherwise, the starkness of the painting gives off the impression of being lonely or a cold feeling. An artist is a creator, and as a creator, you should include all the elements of creation in those works, and only then can you do it justice.”
She said she brings all the elements into her paintings.
“The power to create something where there was blankness is what an artist gets excited about,” Bhat said. “It invites the viewers to read and feel what is being conveyed in that painting. As long as the painting evokes feelings, then the artist has succeeded.”
The exhibition features 86 works.
They are a mix of acrylic paintings and digital art, reflecting her life in India and in Johnstown.
“They’re all about feminine force and feminine energy,” Bhat said.
She said as a Bharatanatyam dancer, an Indian classical dance form, she likes to make the colors and compositions of her work have grace and movement.
“When you see a painting, you should have the feeling of watching something dance and in movement, so to me, that’s what paintings should convey, and I generally have that when I paint,” Bhat said.
Her work has been exhibited at Bottle Works; Kannada Bhavan in Bangalore, India; Slippery Rock University; Bryn Mawr College; and Sri Venkateswara Temple in Pittsburgh.
In 2012, Bhat started her TV show “Utsav” on FOX 5 PLUS in Washington, D.C., in which she demonstrates painting and various other arts.
In addition, she auctions her paintings yearly for the Ekal Foundation, which supports education in rural India, and Karuna Charities, which supports women in distress in Washington, D.C.
Rachel Turco, the arts center’s exhibition and community engagement developer, said the display is filled with beautiful, soft, feminine works, and is a learning experience.
“We get to see aspects of her culture from her creative perspective,” she said. “Her work is very feminine with the colors, the way the work flows and the softness of the brushes she uses.”
To celebrate the exhibition, an opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Bhat will be on hand to discuss her work and thought process.
In conjunction with the exhibition, “India Wonders: A Cultural Art Luncheon” will be presented from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8.
The cultural luncheon will offer a gallery talk about the exhibition, along with traditional chai tea, served hot or cold, as authentic cultural music from the Terra Pan will be played by Mark Ed.
An authentic Indian lunch from India Garden will include chicken tikka masala, boneless chicken cooked and curried in Indian spices; palak paneer, spinach and homemade Indian-cubed cheese cooked with aromatic Indian spices; rice; naan bread, bread cooked in a clay oven; and jalebi, funnel- like shapes made from flour and rice for dessert.
In addition, attendees will be entertained with belly dancing and a sword dance.
“It is an absolute pleasure to be able to feature this cultural luncheon in conjunction with the wonderful artwork on display throughout the summer of Nalini Bhat,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center. “While this event will be smaller and more casual than when we have celebrated Holi or Diwali, it will still have the wonderful and authentic atmosphere of traditional Indian culture.
“This is just another way that the Community Arts Center of Cambria County fosters diversity in arts and culture.”
The cost for the luncheon is $22 for members and $27 for nonmembers. The deadline for registration is July 3.
To order tickets, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
