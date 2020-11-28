Melissa M. Horner has been named the 2020 Outstanding CSR of the Year for the state of Pennsylvania by the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.
To qualify for the state honor, Horner submitted the winning essay on “Given changes in technology, the consolidation of agencies and societal influences, discuss four ways your clients’ expectations have changed in the last 5 years and the two most important changes you expect to see in customer service in the next 5 years?”
She also was selected for having demonstrated outstanding service and professionalism within the insurance community.
Horner began her insurance career in 1998 as a person lines CSR and was promoted to personal lines producer.
Since 2003, she has worked in commercial lines account management. During that time, Horner has helped countless small to large-sized businesses with the management of their insurance programs.
Horner earned the CISR and CRIS designations and is working toward attaining the CIC designation.
She is a member of the Insurance Club of Pittsburgh.
Horner resides in Indiana County with her husband and two children.
