Drayer Physical Therapy Institute’s outpatient clinic at 1606 N. Center Ave., Suite 170, Somerset, has hired the community’s first certified pelvic floor specialist.
Amarisa Miles, a native of Hollidaysburg, is certified by the Herman & Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute.
Miles received bachelor’s degrees in health sciences, with a minor in women’s studies and in psychology, at St. Francis University, and a master’s degree in occupational therapy.
The pelvic floor refers to a bowl-shaped set of muscles that support the bladder, bowel, rectum and uterus.
To alleviate pain or discomfort without the need for surgery, a pelvic floor therapist can treat conditions such as bladder and bowel incontinence; prolapse (stretching of muscles and ligaments, allowing organs to drop down); musculoskeletal aches and pains; endometriosis; prenatal care; low back pain associated with pregnancy; and post-partum recovery.
