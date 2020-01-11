For its 2020 season, Arcadia Theater is bringing an array of performances to keep people entertained throughout the year.
“We listen to what the audience has to say about shows and see what they’d like to have here or come back again,” said Jerry Ledney, executive director of the theater. “As a programming committee, we get a lot of information from artists, and we review those and discuss what shows might work at the theater.”
He said the season offers diversity, with something to appeal to everyone’s musical tastes, including oldies, rock ’n’ roll, pop, country and holiday favorites.
“We try to touch as many genres of music as we can,” Ledney said.
He said that, last season, over half of the shows sold out, and theater leaders expect to see a similar response to this season’s offerings.
“All of the shows for this season are halfway sold or close to it, so if you want tickets for any of the shows, you should get them sooner rather than later,” Ledney said. “The feedback we’ve been hearing from our patrons on the 2020 season has been very positive.”
All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The season will kick off with a Tribute to Neil Diamond, featuring Tom Sadge, on Feb. 22.
Sadge has been a full-time, professional entertainer his entire adult life. He began as a singer with bands and later became a popular mobile DJ/vocal impressionist whose repertoire includes showstopping impersonations of Neil Diamond, Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck.
“He was here two years ago, and it was a very popular show, and it’s already two-thirds sold out,” Ledney said. “He sounds just like Neil Diamond, and he has all the vocals and moves down. This is a strong concert to start off the new season, and it’s one of those feel-good shows.”
Tickets are $36, $32 and $28.
“Rave On! The music of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly” will be presented March 28.
The three-piece band from New Jersey, which was formed in 2009, focuses on early rock ’n’ roll music that paved the way for the genre and how it influenced The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.
“It’s amazing what sound three musicians can put out,” Ledney said. “It has been a couple years since we’ve had them, and it’s one of those shows that people really want to see.”
Tickets are $30, $26 and $22.
“Face to Face,” a Billy Joel and Elton John tribute, will rock the theater on April 25.
The concert will feature two of the most authentic and entertaining tribute artists in the business: Ronnie Smith as Elton John and Mike Santoro as Billy Joel.
The interactive show features all of the hits, the beloved B-Sides and everything in between.
“This is a new show for us and different, and it’s one that we wanted to try,” Ledney said.
“The feedback that we’ve received has been positive, and tickets are selling very quickly, so we expect this show to sell out.”
Tickets are $39, $37 and $35.
Fleetwood Mac Mania, a visual and musical tribute to Fleetwood Mac, will be presented May 16.
Each veteran player in the band brings their spirit to recreate with incredible accuracy the look and feel of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks. The harmonies, instrumentation and on-stage chemistry have impressed and captivated audiences from coast to coast.
They have earned the reputation of being the most authentic-sounding Fleetwood Mac tribute band in North America, they say.
“We had a Fleetwood Mac show here before, but it’s been three or four years,” Ledney said.
“From everything that we’ve seen, they are top of the line. Tickets are going quickly, and I do expect it to be a sell out.”
Tickets are $39, $37 and $35.
“Let’s Hang On! The music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons” will bring its vocal harmonies to the theater on June 13.
The group is the nation’s most popular Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons show and features a full-blown stage production complete with that Four Seasons sound, crisp choreography and a four- to seven-piece live band.
“This music period is one of the most popular offerings at the theater, and tickets are flying out the door,” Ledney said. “The music of Frankie Valli continues to be popular.”
Tickets are $44, $40 and $36.
The theater will be all shook up when Rick Alviti presents his ultimate Elvis tribute on July 25.
Alviti has performed all over the country and in many parts of the world from the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas and Turning Stone Casino in New York to state fairs, corporate events and private parties. He also performed in Malaysia for the prime minister.
“He performs all the different ages of Elvis, from younger to the older,” Ledney said. “He looks and sounds like Elvis, and the costumes are exactly like his. If you’re an Elvis fan, you wouldn’t be disappointed.”
Tickets are $40, $36 and $32.
Simply Queen live tribute will rock you on Aug. 22.
The group performs all the iconic songs that made Queen one of the most legendary rock bands of all time and faithfully recreates the grand scope of Queen’s live shows, both musically and visually, with attention to detail, capturing the amazing live Queen experience that filled stadiums around the world.
Simply Queen Live Tribute has headlined theater and outdoor festival shows all over the United States and Canada.
“This is a new show for us that we’ve never done before, and it’s one of those shows that will appeal to people of all ages,” Ledney said.
“The music of Queen is so great and continues to be popular.”
Tickets are $40, $36 and $32.
The theater will go country when Dean Simmons presents his tribute to Garth Brooks on Sept. 26.
Simmons began his career as a Garth Brooks tribute artist in 1994.
After extensive study of Brooks’ music, concert footage and music videos, Simmons could not only mimic the music, but also could emulate his mannerisms – the walk, the talk, the laugh and, most importantly, the ability to engage, connect with and thoroughly entertain an audience.
“This guy really looks like Garth Brooks, you have to look twice,” Ledney said. “We try to do some country at the theater, so when this came across our desk, we felt that this would be a great show and would work.”
Tickets are $40, $36 and $32.
“I Got You Babe,” the Sonny and Cher tribute, will be presented Oct. 24.
This high-energy variety show will visually captivate audiences with elaborate costume changes, classic TV commercials and special guest tribute performances by Tom Jones, Elton John and Rod Stewart.
“They were here before, and it’s one of the most requested shows from people who have seen it,” Ledney said. “We’re hoping to attract people who haven’t seen it to come in because it’s just a fun show.”
Tickets are $39, $37 and $35.
The holiday season will be ushered in as “Ornament,” the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, performs on Nov. 14.
The 11-piece rock orchestra specializes as a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and offers a full musical production complete with a sound system and a light show.
Using traditional carols and songs set to rock, blues and gospel music, Ornament’s show tells the tale of a real Christmas story - a story of Christmas wishes being answered.
“This is one of the most amazing shows that we put on at the theater as far as the sound and lighting, it’s everything from lasers to intelligent lighting,” Ledney said. “It’s just fabulous. It’s as close to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra as you can get to fit on our stage.”
Tickets are $40, $36 and $32.
The season will conclude Dec. 9 with a John Denver Christmas, featuring Ted Vigil.
Vigil’s physical and vocal resemblance to Denver will charm audiences during his inspirational tribute to Denver and his legacy.
Cherished songs such as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Annie’s Song,” “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” and “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” along with other Denver hits and holiday songs, will be performed.
“He (Vigil) does John Denver to a tee. He looks so much like him, you will feel as though you’ve stepped back into time,” Ledney said.
“This will be his third time back at the theater. He’s a crowd favorite, and they want to see him again.”
Tickets are $40, $36 and $32.
To order tickets, call 814-467-9070 or visit www.arcadiawindber.com.
