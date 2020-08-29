In the introduction to “Your Story,” Rachel Marshall and her two children, Harrison, 10, and Ashlynn, 8, moved into their new home.
The fresh start was just what the recently divorced mother and children needed to rebuild their lives.
Upon arriving at the home and unpacking the car, Rachel noticed an older woman across the street peering out the window.
The woman made her way out of the house and introduced herself as Martha Kline and said she had lived in the neighborhood almost her entire life.
After telling Rachel not to hesitate to ask if she needed anything, Martha started going back to her house but turned around and walked back to Rachel.
She told Rachel that many years ago the original homeowners suddenly up and left one night and never returned.
Martha explained that rumor had it they left behind personal belongings hidden throughout the property.
She added that nobody knows for sure what and nothing has ever been found.
Rachel wasn’t sure what to make of the tale but quickly dismissed it.
When Martha returned home, her husband asked if she told the new neighbor the story of the mysterious original owners.
She told him she had but didn’t tell Rachel everything.
As the weeks passed, the Marshall family settled in nicely and it was finally feeling like home.
One morning while in the basement, a faint light across the room caught Rachel’s eye.
As she moved closer, she saw a small door and slowly reached for the handle ...
Chapter 1
When Rachel opened the door, she saw the sun shining through a window reflecting onto a green mossy puddle on the floor next to the back wall.
Calling Harrison and Ashlynn, the three of them slowly entered the room to look around.
Hanging from the hooks on opposite sides of the room were some clothes that were completely covered in cobwebs.
There was a man’s black tuxedo, complete with tails and a top hat.
There also was a Victorian white wedding gown, with lace, a high neck and long train. Rachel noticed a spot which appeared to be a dried blood stain on the neck of the dress.
Looking at the dress further, Rachel noticed a necklace, which had a locket hanging from the chain.
Inside the locket was a picture of a man. She didn’t know him but there was something a little familiar about him.
Rachel began to think about what her neighbor Martha had told her about the original owners of the house mysteriously leaving one night and never returning, and the rumors about them supposedly leaving personal items throughout the house.
An eerie feeling began to overtake her.
Looking around the room, Harrison found a walking stick and put it in the puddle to stir it but it didn’t touch bottom.
Catching him off guard, the stick slipped out of his hand and disappeared into the hole. He reached for it but it was nowhere to be found.
Ashlynn walked over to the tuxedo and touched it, causing it to fall to the floor.
The suit had been covering a small hole that went deep into the wall.
Ashlynn reached her hand in to see if there was anything in there and pulled out a pair of shoes.
As she was pulling them out of the hole, something fell out of one of the shoes.
Ashlynn reached down and picked up ...
Chapter 2
A key.
Ashlynn held up the key, studying it in the light.
As Rachel looked closer she saw it was a skeleton key.
She explained to the kids that skeleton keys were old keys and typically handcrafted and made when someone is trying to hide something,
Looking closer at the key, Ashlynn read out loud the inscription “281810.”
Contemplating what the key might be for, Rachel suggested they go and ask Martha if the key might mean something to her.
Upon answering the door, Ashlynn excitedly told Martha about finding the skeleton key that fell out of the shoe and the inscription. She asked Martha if she knew what it might mean or what the key might be for.
Martha paused as if she was reliving memories of a distant past.
A slight smile began to form.
Ashlynn gave the key to Martha who examined it.
She explained to Rachel and the children that skeleton keys like that one are rare to find and likely could unlock something very important and valuable. She said when they were made, the last four digits were the year they were made with the first digits being the numbered key made by the locksmith. The key was made in 1810 and was the 28th key that was produced by this locksmith.
Ashlynn asked Martha if she knew what it might belong to.
She said she didn’t.
As Rachel observed Martha, she couldn’t help but think that she was holding something back.
Walking back to their home, Rachel couldn’t help but recall when Martha began to smile when she first learned about the key.
That evening, while the kids slept, Rachel’s curiosity got the best of her and she went out for a walk.
Walking past Martha’s house, she noticed in her backyard a single tree.
As Rachel approached the tree, her eyes widened.
Carved into the side of the tree was 281810 …
Chapter 3
The numbers were barely discernible having withstood the ravages of weather and time.
Rachel wondered by why someone would carve 281810, the identical number as that engraved on the skeleton key, into the bark of a tree? What message was it meant to convey?
Was it an ominous warning? Did it signal that something of value was nearby which only the 1810 key could open? What connection did the proximity of Martha Kline’s oak tree have to the house next door, the house in which Rachel lived, the house where the skeleton key had been discovered?
Rachel knew that for many years couples would carve their names together into tree trunks to proclaim their love for one another. That romantic inscription was easily understood by others.
Was it possible, she wondered, that the numbers here might also speak of love? Of forbidden love? Of a love so secret that it dare not declare itself openly to the world but must do so cryptically?
Reminded of the late hour, Rachel hurried back home with a flurry of unanswered questions.
Once inside the house, she checked on the children and went then went to bed.
The next morning, Rachel decided she would begin to methodically examine every inch of the Victorian-era house. If there was something in the house that possessed a lock that only the 1810 skeleton key could open, she was determined to find it.
She questioned why anyone would decide to store a wedding dress and tuxedo in a damp basement room with puddles on the floor.
On a whim, Rachel reached for her laptop and typed in the words “hiding a shoe in the wall.”
A computer search revealed a little-known tradition that continued into the 18th and 19th centuries. The practice of concealing a shoe in odd locations in a house was said to bring good luck to the home or to ward off evil spirits.
Before Rachel had time to further reflect upon this, she heard a voice calling out.
Harrison was calling her to come see what he had just found. ...
Chapter 4
By Charlie Moyer
Rachel hurried up the somewhat rickety stairs, as her son had requested, wondering what new surprises awaited. She thought to herself that at least living here had not been boring.
She was hoping that whatever Harrison had discovered was not another piece of the puzzle that would not connect with the growing list of seemingly unrelated parts.
Ashlynn had been awakened by the excitement and arrived at the top of steps at the same time as her mother. They bumped into each other and scrambled down the hall together to Harrison’s room.
He was standing at the middle of the back wall of his not-so-tidy room and was tugging at a loose board that was exposed by failing wallpaper.
Visible behind that board was an odd-looking wall safe neatly fitted between the studs. However, this was a different kind of wall safe, no dials.
Staring at them on the front of this safe was a keyhole. A keyhole that looked like it would take a skeleton key to open.
Rachel sent Ashlynn downstairs to get their mystery key from the kitchen cupboard.
Harrison and Rachel hardly had a chance to investigate the newfound mystery area a little further when Ashlynn returned with the key.
Taking the key away from her daughter, Rachel quickly examined the key and wiped it off with her hand as she turned around to the safe and inserted it into the opening that was peering at her.
She hesitated for only a second as if to catch her breath, and slowly turned the key.
The inside mechanism seemed to be turning. Using two hands now, she forced the key to turn.
After one complete revolution and while all three stared intently at the front of the safe, Rachel drew the key toward herself as the hinges screeched.
Now the contents would be revealed. They could barely see through the small opening and could not make out the object at which they were looking.
Adjusting to a better angle and able to use the light from a bedroom window, they could make out a single piece of paper neatly rolled up, probably so it would fit in this secure, though very small, space.
Rachel surveyed the surroundings of the newly discovered item while deciding if she should reach inside to retrieve it.
There was no quitting now. Carefully, she put her hand in front of the safe, counted to three and carefully clasped the edge of the paper and removed it from its confined space.
Inside she wondered how long it had been there, and who had touched it last.
She placed it on Harrison’s nightstand, and, taking her time, unrolled the slightly crisp, parchment-like item, trying not to damage whatever was written inside.
Without the newfound mystery item being completely unraveled, they recognized the hand drawing of a map. A remarkably simple map.
Obviously, a map of their new neighborhood.
Like most hand-drawn maps, it had an “X” almost in the center.
Rachel, after studying the markings for only a few minutes, realized that the “X” was exactly where the oak tree was in Martha’s backyard. ...
