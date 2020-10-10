The U.S. economy since mid-March has been characterized by high unemployment – but also healthy performance of the stock market.
Financial adviser Gordon Smith, of Highland Financial company in Johnstown, explained the two contrasting sides of the economy during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
“The economy is surprisingly good except for the unemployment number,” he said. “Even with a 31% sell-off we had earlier, on March 23 – as of Sept. 30, year to date, the S&P 500 date is up by 6%. It’s doing well because many companies that are public are doing well, with the exception of airlines.”
The Nasdaq, driven by tech funds, was up 24% since January, as of Sept. 30.
Those who have suffered are millions of unemployed service-sector workers.
“Not a lot of people who’ve been laid off are in the market,” Smith said.
“Except for a 401(k), they don’t have a lot of money in stocks and bonds. They are truly being hurt.”
He said there are people still working from home and those who have more wealth invested in the market who are not hurting as badly.
The national unemployment rate was at 14.7 % in April and has improved to about 8% in September. But the stock market, in spite of a dip in March, has rebounded to levels seen prior to the pandemic.
“The market seems to be oblivious to COVID,” Smith said. “Some companies are being hurt, the public service types – your barber, your beautician. You’ve needed to close down or operate under a certain capacity. But food stores, drug stores, home improvement – many of them public, like Lowe’s and Home Depot – are doing very, very well.”
Interest rates, borrowing
AmeriServ Financial President and CEO Jeff Stopko attributes the markets’ growth through the pandemic to two factors – actions taken by the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates and government stimulus programs.
“Go back to March when pandemic hit, there was a tremendous amount of uncertainty,” Stopko said. “The stock market in particular went way down in March. The Federal Reserve, which impacts monetary policy, decided to reduce interest rates and helped stabilize various markets.
“The benefits of lower interest rates can be found in home-buying and home equity loans. It also benefited businesses, as they borrow money to invest in plans and equipment and such.”
Equally important was government stimulus programs approved by Congress, Stopko said.
And although the Federal Reserve’s interventions tend to benefit stock markets, Stopko said, he pointed to a host of stimulus programs including the Paycheck Protection Program loans that were geared toward average workers and small businesses not on the equity market.
“These programs were developed to inject money into the economy,” he said. “Individuals got checks; the distribution of the stimulus was part of a $6 trillion package including enhanced unemployment benefits.”
There are industries – including the hotel and restaurant hospitality services – that are not out of the woods yet, he said.
But the stimulus was beneficial to the market to stabilize the economy through the lockdown, Stopko said.
The economy is stronger than the unemployment numbers show, but those who benefit from the of growth the stock market are the people in the stock market, Stopko said.
“Wealthier people tend to be in the market,” he said. “But everyday workers are also in there through their 401(k), so it’s a combination of both when the stock market improves.”
