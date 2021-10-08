It will be an evening of duels at this upcoming fundraising event.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Altoona’s “Dueling Pianos” will take place Nov. 5 at the Blairmont Club, 265 Larch St., Hollidaysburg.
“We could not be more excited to celebrate with our friends and neighbors at this year’s ‘Dueling Pianos’ event,” said Hannah Harley, site director at SAMA-Altoona.
“For SAMA-Altoona, this is our first major fundraiser since 2019, and we’re looking to get back to it with the best party of the year.”
The fundraiser is chaired by Jen Daniels, of Altoona, and Lindsey Kranich, of Hollidaysburg.
The casual cocktail attire event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a reception.
At 7 p.m., dinner stations will be scattered throughout the club with delicacies prepared by the Blairmont’s chefs.
“You can wander around to the different sections and try all the delicious foods on the menu,” Harley said.
“We’ve been working on a menu that we’re really excited about.”
The highlight of the event will be an interactive live musical performance at 8 p.m. by the Flying Ivories, a dueling piano group with artists based in New York City; Boston; Austin, Texas; and Philadelphia.
“It’s two pianos against each other and it’s an all-request sing-along, so it’s a different show every time and it will be made up by the people who attend,” Harley said.
The fundraiser will also include a silent auction that will feature furniture created by artists, art pieces and jewelry.
“We have all sorts of incredible things for this,” Harley said.
In addition, artwork will be available for purchase.
She said SAMA has been a vital resource for people during the pandemic, so they’re looking forward to celebrating an evening of dancing and laughter.
“It’s dueling pianos, it’s food stations, it’s incredible refreshments and it’s art in a beautiful place with excited and happy people,” Harley said.
Proceeds will benefit SAMA’s educational programming and exhibitions, and then allow its five museums in Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown, Ligonier and Loretto to remain open to the public and free of charge.
Tickets are $150 per person.
Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available.
Reservations are required by Oct. 29 by calling 814-946-4464 or online at www.sama-art.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.