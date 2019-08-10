With summer in full swing, there is no better way to celebrate the hardworking farm families in the region than with old-fashioned fun at county fairs.
The following is a list of the region’s fairs:
Somerset County
The 119th annual Somerset County Fair will be held Friday through Aug. 24 at the fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale.
Highlights include the mini hot tractor pull at 7 p.m. Friday; the semi truck drag race and pull at 7 p.m. Saturday; the fair queen contest at 4 p.m. Aug. 18; the Figure 8 Demo Derby race at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19; the short track, off-road motorsports at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; the Rafter Z Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21; the Supreme Showman competition from 3 to 5 p.m., with the finals at 7 p.m., Aug. 22; the 4x4 truck pull at 7 p.m. Aug. 23; and the Jack Fullerton Destruction Derby at 7 p.m. Aug. 24.
Livestock judging will be held daily throughout the fair.
Carnival rides will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 19 through 24 and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20 through 24.
Musical entertainment will feature Spencer Broughner at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the grandstand.
Baking contests will feature apple pies, angel food and chocolate cakes, cookies and brownies.
Chainsaw sculptor Mike Ayers will demonstrate the craft at 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 18 through 23. All wood carvings will be auctioned off at 8 p.m. Aug. 23.
There will be a one-price admission of $10 Aug. 19 through 24, which includes mechanical rides and grandstand attractions for those 2 years of age and older. Gate admission for children younger than 2 is free, but doesn’t include rides.
There will be a free gate to the grounds only on Saturday and free admission to the fair on Aug. 18.
Parking is $2 at the grandstand on a first-come, first-served basis.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.
Indiana County Fair
The 157th annual Indiana County Fair will be held Aug. 24 through 31 at the county fairgrounds at Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana.
“The fair has grown in different areas, and livestock has always been strong here,” said Ed Nehrig, festival general manager.
Pre-fair activities will include harness racing at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 and 23.
Fair highlights will include an antique tractor pull at 9 a.m. and a modified and farm tractor pull at 7 p.m. Aug. 24; the crowning of the fair queen at 4 p.m. Aug. 25; stock gasoline and diesel 4x4 pickup pull at 7 p.m. Aug. 26; Band Night at 7 p.m. Aug. 27; limited pro stock tractors and smoker series, big rig semi pull at 7 p.m. Aug. 30; and stock semi, tri-axle dump, open gas, open diesel and 4x4 pull at 7 p.m. Aug. 30.
Judging of livestock will be done daily during the fair.
The 5K and Fun Walk will be held 8 a.m. Aug. 25. Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers in each age group.
New this year will be a Music Expo that will begin at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and feature Summit Church Worship Band, Andy Davis Band, Seven Mile Run and Arena 13.
“This will be a full night of music for music lovers,” Nehrig said.
On Aug. 29, the Cheerleading Expo Night will begin at 6 p.m.
“We have around 1,000 young cheerleaders out there, and it’s a really busy night,” Nehrig said.
Admission is $8 and includes grandstand events, community stage, all buildings, access to vendors and concessions, the Kiddie Farm and entertainment shows.
Admission for children 2 and younger is free.
“For those of us who are in the agriculture industry, the fair is a way to display our wares and show the importance of agriculture,” Nehrig said.
“For some young folks, it’s the only way for them to witness agriculture in today’s world.”
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.indianacountyfair.com.
American Legion County Fair
The 128th annual fair, formerly the Cambria County Fair, will be held Sept. 1 through 7 at the fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., along old U.S. Route 219, one mile north of Ebensburg.
Fairgoers will see farm equipment, animal displays, musical entertainment, rides, food vendors and demolition derbies.
Dave Martin’s Bullride Mania is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 1.
“They have folks who are on the circuit, and this is one of their competitions,” said Philip Rice, fair president.”
Grammy-nominated country act Dailey & Vincent will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at the grandstand.
“They have the best bluegrass bands in the land backing them up, and they are a fantastic act,” Rice said.
“They are a high-quality act.”
Grandstand shows will include the draft horse pull at 3 p.m. Sept. 1; the street stock and super semi truck pull at 7 p.m. Sept. 3; the pickup truck pull at 7 p.m. Sept. 4; the small car demo derby at 7 p.m. Sept. 5; the large car demo derby at 7 p.m. Sept. 6; and the Night of Fire & Destruction Monster Truck Show at 8 p.m. Sept. 7.
“Derbies are amazingly popular and a big draw,” Rice said.
For children ages 3 to 8, the Power Wheels demo derby will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 6. There is a $3 entry fee.
Rides will open at noon Sept. 1, 2 and 7 and at 4 p.m. Sept. 3 through 6.
The $8 one-price tickets include parking, rides and grandstand shows.
“We continue to get a lot of support and participation from the community, and attendance has shown an uptick,” Rice said.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.cambriacofair.com.
