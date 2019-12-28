A dazzling world of magic awaits when Disney on Ice’s “Worlds of Enchantment” makes a stop in the area.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 and 10; 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Jan. 11; and 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
“Worlds of Enchantment” will whisk audiences, along with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, away on a captivating and whirlwind adventure to four magical locations from “The Little Mermaid,” Frozen,” “Cars” and “Toy Story 3.”
Thrill to high-speed stunts as Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of “Cars” race across the ice.
Dive into adventure with Ariel and the undersea kingdom from “The Little Mermaid.”
The toys are back in town with heroic action when Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the “Toy Story 3” gang escape from Sunnyside Daycare and race for home in their most daring adventure.
And enter the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and pals Olaf and Kristoff from “Frozen” as they learn that true love comes from within.
From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, everyone’s favorite Disney moments will come to life during this icy adventure.
Sergey Yuferev, a native of Russia who has been a Disney on Ice performer for 12 years, plays Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story 3” production and said the show’s four stories are presented in two acts with “Toy Story 3” and “The Little Mermaid” in the first half, followed by “Cars” and “Frozen” in the second.
“The stories we present are taken from the movies so people will be familiar with them,” he said.
“Everyone gets excited to see them.”
Yuferev, a professionally trained ice skater who competed in Russia, said as a performer, it’s great to be able to look out into the audience and see all the smiling, happy faces and children dressed up as their favorite Disney characters.
“Their reactions are just amazing as soon as they see their favorite characters,” he said. “They give us so much energy when you look at them and see their excitement.”
Yuferev said that although the show is geared more toward children, adults will find something they can appreciate in the production.
“Adults enjoy ‘Cars’ and how it all works because they are full-sized cars that are driving on the ice, and there’s also lighting and pyrotechnics, so it looks really cool,” he said. “It’s good for everyone to see and it’s something interesting.”
For those attending the show, Yuferev said he hopes they have an enjoyable and memorable time.
“We have really great skaters with a lot of tricks from back flips to triple jumps, so we’ll be out there trying our best for everyone,” he said.
Jason Blumenfeld, the arena’s general manager, said it’s important to have programming that hits all different parts of the community.
“We always try to put on an event for everyone, so a show like Disney on Ice, it hits all the demographics of people, and it’s a great family show that hits on more than one movie,” he said. “Whether you like the princesses, fast cars or toys, there’s something for everyone. It’s great to give families this opportunity to come out and see this event.”
Blumenfeld, said Disney on Ice shows are a popular offering at the arena.
“These shows go to premier venues all over the world, so to be able to have them play six shows here, we’re very fortunate and grateful to have this top of the line show,” he said. “Even if you just like skating and aren’t as familiar with the Disney storylines, it’s great for those people as well.”
Blumenfeld said the show appeals to adults as well as youngsters.
“Adults would love this show – I’ve seen them come on their own as a date,” he said. “The first ‘Toy Story’ came out over 20 years ago, so the kids then are now adults and bringing their kids to the show.”
Blumenfeld said Disney on Ice offers a night of family fun where they can immerse themselves into show along with the sights and sounds.
“Disney always brings in a lot of great merchandise and concessions, and it makes for a great night out from beginning to end,” he said.
The event also offers a pre-show experience where attendees can attend Frozen Fun with Anna and Elsa an hour before each performance.
In the pre-show offering, families will enjoy 45 minutes of fun-filled activities including meeting Anna and Elsa, doing a snowflake and snowman craft, having a freeze-dance party, a “Let It Go” sing-along, an interactive story time and photo opportunities.
“People are really enjoying being able to be up close and personal with their favorite characters, play and hang out with them,” Yuferev said. “It’s like Disney World coming to your hometown, and that’s exciting for them.”
A pre-show experience pass must be accompanied by an event ticket.
Tickets range from $15 to $62, plus fees.
To order tickets, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets also are available at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
