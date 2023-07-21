JOHNSTOWN, PA. – Thirty-two young women will represent the area as ambassadors during the 78th annual All American Amateur Baseball Association tournament from July 31 to Aug. 5 in Johnstown.
Katelin Lindrose, Ashley Miller and Sydney Petro, ambassador advisers, said the girls, ages 17 to 20, are a crucial part of the tournament.
“The ambassadors are an absolute necessity to the tournament, and they do a ton of work on the back end that the public does not see,” Lindrose said.
“It would be extremely difficult for us to financially run the tournament without the help of the ambassadors.”
Tickets, sponsorships
The ambassadors have been focused on selling opening-night tickets and weekly passes and on obtaining advertisements for the annual program book.
“As a nonprofit organization, we truly rely on sponsorships and ticket sales,” Lindrose said. “The girls have sold over 2,500 opening-night tickets with still two weeks to go, and they’ve brought in 175 sponsorship ads this year. They are absolutely amazing in terms of their dedication. Their work ethic has shown as they’ve gone out and reached a number of businesses that we never had sponsor before.”
The ambassadors will attend the opening-night game on July 31 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, and they will be on hand to engage the crowds when the Johnstown teams take the field throughout the week.
‘A variety of roles’
The ambassadors also will be at each field over the course of the tournament to offer assistance where needed.
“They take on a variety of roles, from selling the programs, 50/50 tickets, our commemorative bracelets, selling candy throughout the stands and helping with our week of promotions,” Lindrose said. “They also work on getting to know the teams, the fans and those who’ve come to support them.”
On opening night, an ambassadors’ parade will be held in which the girls will ride into the stadium on convertible Corvettes.
“Opening night is by far one of the girls’ most memorable moments,” Lindrose said. “It’s their moment to shine because they have put in a lot of hard work throughout the summer.
“Many of them call it their princess moment.”
The ambassadors also attend the players’ meet-and-greet and registration event and the players’ banquet.
This year, 42 applications for ambassador roles were submitted.
Candidates go through an interview process and complete essays on what the tournament means to them and the city and why they want to be an ambassador.
“We are looking for girls who are well-rounded, show a true interest in the tournament, who are involved in the community and school, and girls who are outgoing, because we know they’re going to pull in the crowd when it comes to engaging them the week of the tournament,” Lindrose said.
Returning ambassadors
Returning this year are Riley Hunter, Rose Long, Kayleigh Mikolich, Emilee Roman and Ashley Rhine, who previously served as ambassadors.
“They have taken on a leadership role and really stepped up to the plate for us to help mentor the first-year girls,” Lindrose said. “They answer questions. They provide the girls with tips and feedback and help them to relieve some of the stress that comes with managing the tasks throughout the summer.”
She said that being a AAABA ambassador is an experience like no other.
‘One-of-a-kind’ experience
“It’s one-of-a-kind and extremely memorable because they meet incredible people,” Lindrose said. “Our hope is the girls had an enjoyable time and they learned to love the experience and everything that came with it. We hope they realize all the hard work that has gone into it has affected the community in a positive way and helped to keep baseball alive in Johnstown.”
This year’s ambassadors are:
• Olivia Berish, daughter of Ross and Annette Berish, is a senior at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
• Ryley Bier, daughter of Todd and Brandy Bier, is a 2023 graduate of Forest Hills High School. She will attend West Virginia University.
• Arissa Britt, daughter of Misty Custer, is a senior at Forest Hills High School.
• Piera Britt, daughter of Melissa Britt, is a senior at Greater Johnstown High School.
• Karley Buchanan, daughter of Erik and Leigh Anne Buchanan, is a 2023 graduate of North Star High School.
• Jaylin Burkhart, daughter of Jennifer Burkhart, is a senior at Greater Johnstown High School.
• Delilah Clarke, daughter of Demicheal Clarke and Antoinette Orlosky, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Alena Dabbs, daughter of Jacob and Megan Dabbs, is a senior at Shade High School.
• Marissa Davis, daughter of Sean Davis and Roni Whistler, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Maddy Eaton, daughter of Annie Eaton, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Sarina Farrior, daughter of John and Mary Farrior, is a senior at Greater Johnstown High School.
• Jayda Ferko, daughter of Jeff and Trina Ferko, is a senior at Shade High School.
• Jillian Fetsko, daughter of Michael Fetsko and Jennifer Parsons, is a senior at Richland High School.
• Natalie George, daughter of Jerry and Shannon George, is a 2023 graduate of United High School and Indiana County Technology Center. She will attend Mount Aloysius College.
• Addison Gindlesperger, daughter of Eric Schimkey and Erica Gindlesperger, is a senior at Conemaugh Township Area High School.
• Alexis Henderson, daughter of Joseph and Heather Henderson, is a senior at Forest Hills High School.
• Riley Hunter, daughter of Chris and Judy Hunter, is a 2022 graduate of Richland High School. She is a sophomore at Duquesne University.
• Allyson Kanuch, daughter of Jessica Kanuch, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Karlee Kohan, daughter of Jeremy and Jennifer Kohan, is a senior at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
• Rose Long, daughter of Charles and Corina Long, is a 2023 graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School. She will attend the University of South Florida.
• Nina Martyak, daughter of William and Joanna Martyak, is a senior at Forest Hills High School.
• Kayleigh Mikolich, daughter of Kevin and Julie Mikolich, is a 2023 graduate of Richland High School. She will attend Conemaugh School of Nursing.
• Aniyah Moore, daughter of Nykhisha Moore, is a senior at Greater Johnstown High School.
• Ashley Rhine, daughter of Shelly Rhine and the late Michael Rhine, is a 2023 graduate of United High School. She will attend California Baptist University.
• Emilee Roman, daughter of Eric and Michele Roman, is a 2023 graduate of Conemaugh Township Area High School. She will attend Penn State Altoona.
• Sadie Rovansek, daughter of James and Natalie Rovansek, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Celena Saucedo, daughter of Esteban and Carmen Saucedo, is a junior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Kaia Selepack, daughter of Brian and April Selepack, is a senior at Richland High School.
• Zoey Shultz, daughter of Robert Shultz and Tom and Brooke Buchan, is a 2023 graduate of Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School. She will attend La Roche University.
• Haylee Thomas, daughter of Shane and Janieann Thomas, is a senior at Conemaugh Township Area High School.
• Jada Willinsky, daughter of Joseph and Julia Willinsky, is a senior at Portage Area High School.
• Asia Zwick, daughter of Daniel and Heather Hudy, is a senior at Conemaugh Township Area High School.
