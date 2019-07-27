Event schedule

• Saturday: Hall of Fame Banquet featuring Roberto Clemente Jr. Cash bar opens at 5 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m. Event will take place at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St.

• Aug. 4: Kid’s Clinic 1 to 3 p.m., and Alumni Softball Game 4 to 6 p.m. at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Bonkers for Baseball Family Movie Night featuring “The Bad News Bears” begins at 8:30 p.m. in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.

• Aug. 5: Opening Night Ceremonies with players’ and ambassadors’ parade. Parade begins at approximately 6:40 p.m. near Peoples Natural Gas Park. Ceremonial first pitch will take place at 7:25 p.m.

• Aug. 6: Coney Island T-shirt Night. The first 500 fans through the main gate will receive free T-shirts.

• Aug. 7: Little League Night. Event will feature a parade of youth players through downtown Johnstown and into the stadium. Kids in uniforms admitted to the game free.

• Aug. 8: Backpack Night, sponsored by the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau. The first 500 fans through the main gate will receive free backpacks bearing the tournament’s 75th anniversary logo.