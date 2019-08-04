A group of young women will represent the area at Johnstown’s annual amateur baseball event.
For the 75th anniversary of the All American Amateur Baseball Association tournament, 30 girls will serve as ambassadors.
The ambassadors will attend the opening night game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and be present when the Johnstown team takes the field throughout the week to engage the crowds.
Girls also are at each field during the tournament.
On opening night, there will be an ambassadors’ parade and the girls ride into the stadium in convertible Corvettes.
Along with tournament activities, the ambassadors also are performing community-service projects, giving back to the community.
This year’s ambassadors are:
• Morgan Bennett, the daughter of Vaughn and Lynn Bennett, is a senior at Ferndale Area High School.
• Jada Bifano, daughter of Robert Popchak and Vanessa Bifano, is a senior at Ferndale Area High School.
• Lauren Botteicher, daughter of Brian and Lisa Botteicher, is a senior at Westmont Hilltop High School.
• Autumn Bozic, granddaughter of Bob and Ali Bozic, is a 2019 graduate of Conemaugh Valley High School and will attend Pitt-Johnstown.
• Leah Bracken, daughter of Brian and Lora Bracken, is a 2019 graduate of Central Cambria High School and will attend Slippery Rock University.
• Callie Burgan, daughter of Mark Burgan and Kellie Burgan and the late Cary Burgan, is a 2018 graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School and is a sophomore at Pitt-Johnstown.
• Madison Buxton, daughter of Scott Buxton and Mindy Barnett, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• McKenna Chesnutwood, daughter of Terry and Michele Chesnutwood, is a senior at Forest Hills High School.
• Emily DeMartino, daughter of Ed and Julie DeMartino, is a 2019 graduate of Richland High School and will attend Clarion University.
• Lauren Dellett, daughter of Mark and Gwen Dellett, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Sarah Evans, daughter of Jeffrey and Christina Evans, is a senior at Central Cambria High School.
• Kendra Fox, daughter of Tom and Tammy Fox, is a 2019 graduate of Central Cambria High School and will attend Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
• Mikayla Fultz, granddaughter of Teresa Martin, is a 2019 graduate of Greater
Johnstown High School and will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania Academy of Culinary Arts.
• Hannah Housholder, daughter of Harold Housholder and Heather Shepherd, is a senior at Central Cambria High School.
• Abigail Instone, daughter of Craig and Kristen Instone, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Hailee Janidlo, daughter of Kristen Janidlo, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Emily Keefer, daughter of Kevin Keefer and Jennifer Sabourin and Amy Keefer, is a 2019 graduate of Windber Area High School and will attend Carlow University.
• Leah Keffer, daughter of Alan Keffer and the late Ann Keffer, is a 2019 graduate of Richland High School and will attend Robert Morris University.
• Victoria Koeck, daughter of Matt and Patti Koeck, is a 2019 graduate of Forest Hills High School and will attend Washington and Jefferson College.
• Katie Lambert, daughter of Gary and Beth Lambert, is a 2019 graduate of Richland High School and will attend Slippery Rock University.
• Katie Makin, daughter of Norman Makin and John and Lisa Benford, is a 2019 graduate of Conemaugh Valley High School and will attend Slippery Rock University.
• Caitlyn Marlowe, daughter of Adam and Weslie Altemus and Jennifer Edwards, is a 2019 graduate of Greater Johnstown High School and will attend Pitt-Johnstown.
• Angelina Petro, daughter of Steve and Caroline Petro, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Lakin Phillips, daughter of Anthony and Stacey Phillips, is a senior at Portage Area High School.
• Kaleigh Plank, daughter of Jim and Missy Plank, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Allison Potts, daughter of Thomas and Paula Potts, is a 2019 graduate of Central Cambria High School and will attend Duquesne University.
• Emily Sauro, daughter of Brian and Sue Sauro, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Jayden Sechrengost, daughter of Gary and Terri Sechrengost, is a 2019
graduate of Central Cambria High School and will attend Duquesne University.
• Laura Susick, daughter of Michael and Elizabeth Susick, is a senior at United High School.
• Mackenzie Werfel, daughter of Janice Werfel and the late Craig Werfel, is a senior at Portage Area High School.
