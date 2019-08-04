For the 75th anniversary of the All American Amateur Baseball Association tournament, 30 young women will serve as ambassadors. They are (first row, left to right) Morgan Bennett, Jada Bifano, Lauren Botteicher, Autumn Bozic, Leah Bracken, (second row) Callie Burgan, Madison Buxton, McKenna Chesnutwood, Emily DeMartino, Lauren Dellett, (third row) Sarah Evans, Kendra Fox, Mikayla Fultz, Hannah Housholder, Abigail Instone, (fourth row) Hailee Janidlo, Emily Keefer, Leah Keffer, Victoria Koeck, Katie Lambert, (fifth row) Katie Makin, Caitlyn Marlowe, Angelina Petro, Lakin Phillips, Kayleigh Plank, (sixth row) Allison Potts, Emily Sauro, Jayden Sechrengost, Laura Susick and Mackenzie Werfel.