JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown’s amateur baseball event has a group of young women who represent the area.
For the All American Amateur Baseball Association tournament, 30 women will serve as ambassadors.
Katelin Lindrose, an ambassador adviser, said the girls are ages 17 to 20 and are an essential part of the tournament.
“The girls are an absolute necessity to the tournament, and without them, we would not be able to do what we do,” she said.
“Being a nonprofit organization, we’re not here to make money, but the girls are able to help us fund all of the needs that we have.”
The ambassadors have been focused on selling opening- night tickets and weekly passes and obtaining ads for the annual program book.
“They have been amazing this year, and there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes that the general public doesn’t get to see,” Lindrose said.
“It’s really nice that the girls have that chance to shine the week of the tournament because they’ve put a lot of heart into it.”
The ambassadors will attend the opening night game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, and they will be on hand when the Johnstown teams take the field throughout the week to engage the crowds.
Girls also are out at each field over the course of the tournament.
“At these games, they are responsible for selling 50/50 tickets; programs and commemorative bracelets; helping transport materials to the field crews; talking with people who are attending the games; and serving as representatives of the tournament,” Lindrose said.
On opening night, an ambassadors’ parade will be held in which the girls will ride into the stadium on convertible Corvettes.
“It’s their special night to celebrate them and all of their hard work, as well as welcome all the teams to the city,” Lindrose said.
The ambassadors also attend the players’ meet-and-greet and registration event and the players’ banquet.
This year, 50 applications were submitted.
Candidates go through an interview process and complete essays on what the tournament means to the city and why they want to be an ambassador.
“We’re looking for well-rounded individuals, so we look at a variety of things, including their community service, education and grades and club involvements,” Lindrose said.
Returning this year are Jordan Oleksa, Makenna Horner, Isabella Kekich, Morgan McGuire, Sara Rovansek, Alexis Ditosti and Alana Fletcher, who previously served as ambassadors.
“The seven who we chose to return this year definitely were leaders last year,” Lindrose said.
“They were girls who stepped up to go to outlying fields when others preferred to stay closer. They also were some of our best sellers in terms of ads and tickets.”
She said being a AAABA ambassador is an experience like no other.
“We always have girls who want to come back and do it again, and to us, that shows that we are creating a worthwhile experience for them,” Lindrose said.
“Our goal is to provide the girls with a week full of celebration, fun and friendship. Many girls have made some of their best friends through this opportunity. It’s also a great way to serve the community and network for the girls.”
This year’s ambassadors are:
• Sarah Bell, daughter of Gary and Jennifer Bell, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Theresa Berry, daughter of Brian and Kim Berry, is a 2022 graduate of United High School. She will attend Westmoreland County Community College.
• Kayla Caputo, daughter of Chris and Carrie Caputo, is a 2022 graduate of Richland High School. She will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• Reagan Chase, daughter of Garth and Dawn Chase, is a senior at Conemaugh Valley High School.
• Sophia Conrad, daughter of Michael and Nicole Conrad, is a senior at Conemaugh Valley High School.
• Lydia Custer, daughter of Ken and Susan Custer, is a 2020 graduate of California Area High School. She is a senior at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
• Naomi Custer, daughter of Ken and Susan Custer, is a 2020 graduate of California Area High School. She is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh at Greens- burg.
• Ditosti, daughter of Joe and Annette Ditosti, is a 2022 graduate of Bishop Carroll Catholic High School. She will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• Fletcher, daughter of Scott and Melissa Fletcher, is a 2021 graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School. She is working toward a real estate license.
• Abigail Gawel, daughter of Robert and Tammy Gawel, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Bella Grecek, daughter of Eric and Melanie Grecek, is a senior at Conemaugh Valley High School.
• Ashley Hamula, daughter of Walter and Michelle Hamula, is a senior at Conemaugh Valley High School.
• Madlyn Hoover, daughter of Bob and Jenn Hoover, is a senior at Westmont Hilltop High School.
• Horner, daughter of Jason and Tammy Horner, is a 2020 graduate of Richland High School. She is a junior at St. Francis University.
• Julia Hudec, daughter of William and Melina Hudec, is a senior at Conemaugh Valley High School.
• Kekich, daughter of Jason and Stefanie Kekich, is a 2022 graduate of Greater Johnstown High School. She will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• Arianna Kline, daughter of Troy and Elaina Kline, is a senior at Conemaugh Valley High School.
• Katie Leahey, daughter of Bill and Kathy Leahey, is a 2022 graduate of Bishop Carroll Catholic High School. She will attend Duquesne University.
• Rose Long, daughter of Charles and Corina Long, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• McGuire, daughter of Scott and Lisa McGuire, is a 2021 graduate of Somerset Area High School. She is a sophomore at Washington and Jefferson College.
• Kayleigh Mikolich, daughter of Kevin and Julie Mikolich, is a senior at Richland High School.
• Emma Mitchell, daughter of Thomas and Jill Mitchell, is a senior at Conemaugh Township Area High School.
• Taylor Mock, daughter of Jeffrey and Diana Mock, is a senior at Greater Johnstown High School.
• Oleksa, daughter of Anthony and Kristie Oleksa, is a 2022 graduate of Conemaugh Valley High School.
• Ashley Rhine, daughter of Shelly Rhine and the late Michael Rhine, is a senior at United High School.
• Emilee Roman, daughter of Eric and Michele Roman, is a senior at Conemaugh Township Area High School.
• Megan Rosenbaum, daughter of Michael and Diane Rosenbaum, is a senior at Conemaugh Valley High School.
• Rovansek, daughter of James and Natalie Rovansek, is a 2021 graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School. She is a sophomore at Duquesne University.
• Alexa Taylor, daughter of David Taylor, engaged to Renee Horner, and Michelle Bostian, is a senior at Richland High School.
• Lexi Wiegand, daughter of Aaron Wiegand and Amy Brown, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
