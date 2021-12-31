For those who observe Orthodox Christmas, the celebration begins Friday.
Following the Julian calendar, some Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas 13 days later than those who use the Gregorian calendar.
At Christ the Saviour Cathedral, 300 Garfield St., Johnstown, the Christmas Eve service will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by Hierarchical Divine Liturgy at 9 p.m. and Divine Liturgy at 9 a.m. Friday.
The Very Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak, cathedral dean, said that throughout Advent, he has been talking about the coming of Jesus Christ, God the Son.
‘Humbly waiting’
“It’s a theme of being humbly waiting and humility waiting for the arrival of Christ,” he said.
“We as human beings generally are very prideful, and we like to describe God instead of humbly accepting God as he is. We like to pridefully describe who God should be. I’ve been using that a lot – speaking on the difference between humility and pride.”
During the services, Buczak will deliver Bishop Gregory of Nyssa’s message.
Bishop’s message
The letter reads: “On this glorious Feast of the Nativity of Christ, we celebrate a truly wondrous event in which God, in his infinite and marvelous grace, became man, bringing us enduring hope, newness of life and eternal salvation. The Son of God, the Lord of Glory and King of Kings, who upholds the universe by His word of power, became man so that we human beings might be redeemed, renewed, united with him, and become fellow citizens with the saints and members of God’s kingdom.
“The magnitude and depth of the event of the Nativity of Christ is impossible to grasp, but the message is clear and true. It is a message of grace, hope and salvation to all humanity and to all the created order. It is a message which we both celebrate and share on this sacred day, an invitation to “come and see” what our loving creator and God has done for us.
“On the night of the nativity, the angels appeared in the glory of God and announced the birth of Christ to the shepherds,” the bishop wrote.
“In response, they said, ‘Let us go ... and see this thing that has happened.’ Accepting the invitation to participate in this glorious event, they came and saw the newborn Christ, and becoming amazed by what God had done for our salvation, went away glorifying and praising him for all that they had seen and heard (Luke 2:8-20).”
The bishop writes that, “following the nativity, wise men in the East saw a mysterious star and, following it, came seeking the king who was born in Judea.
“Upon learning of the place of the birth of the Lord, they came and saw the Christ child, offered him gifts, and worshipped him.
“Responding to the invitation presented to them in the sign of the star, they came and encountered the one who would be a great ruler of his people as foretold by the prophets (Matthew 2:1-12).”
“As the shepherds and the wise men received the invitation to ‘come and see,’ the superb miracle of the Incarnation of God, we are also invited to ‘come and see,’ Christ and the great work he has done for our salvation.
“On this day, we ‘come and see’ the bright light of truth and life shining through the darkness and despair of our violent and war-torn world. On this day, we hear a message of hope, grace and peace. We come to Christ and see justice, holiness and love.”
“Today, may all of us, priests, panis, deacons, subdeacons, readers, parish officers, parishioners, friends and supporters of our God-protected American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese, experience the joy and wonders of the shepherds and the awe and respect of the three wise men at the arrival of the Messiah, our newborn King. Christ is Born,” the bishop wrote.
The services will be livestreamed at www.acrod.org/organizations/cathedral.
The Very Rev. Miles P. Zdinak, of SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Christian Church, 141 Hoffman Farm Road, Windber, said the Christmas Eve service will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday and Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Friday.
‘Coming of Christ’
“The Advent season is a journey of bringing us to the coming of Christ,” he said.
“It’s a journey that brings hope, peace, joy and love to the world.
“God cares for us so much that he’s not willing to let us be lost.
“He came to rescue us from all our shortcomings and faults, and he came to let us know that we’re not beyond help.”
Zdinak said that right now, people are bewildered by many things, including disasters, the pandemic, violence and humanity showing its worst side.
“Yet beyond that, there’s the hope that God does not abandon us or forget us, so that hope keeps us going,” he said.
“The peace we get from God is knowing that he’s always there with us through everything. There’s nothing in the world that can overwhelm us, no matter what hardship or disaster or situation we are in, because he is there and doesn’t leave us.”
Zdinak said that the joy is in knowing that God has prepared a place for us in his kingdom.
“He’s made us sons, daughters, heirs to his kingdom – the joy of knowing that he’s done this for us,” he said.
“God has ultimately given up himself in this pursuit to save us. It’s the joy of knowing he cares about us that much to do this for us, and it fills us with that joy that we’re not abandoned, lost or forgotten.”
Amazing experience
Zdinak said that it’s an amazing experience when God’s love dwells within us.
“He desires us to have a relationship with him and wants to be a part of our lives and for us to be with him,” he said.
“It can be a relationship where our lives are continually transformed by God’s love and where we can learn to love others.”
Zdinak said the Christmas message will focus on taking the lessons of Advent and carrying them throughout the year.
“Everything that we experience is about that transformation of love in our life and other people’s lives, so Christmas is for us every day,” he said.
“Jesus comes to take that nature, which is corrupted by sin and disobedience and given over to death so we can live.
“When we realize what God has done for us, it helps us to have a better perception of who he is and endears him to our hearts, and it keeps that message of hope, peace, joy and love a daily experience.”
The services will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
