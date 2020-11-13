In the introduction to “Your Story,” 7-year-old Ben stared out the window, looking up at the December night sky.
He made the same wish every night before bedtime.
As a foster child in his fourth home, Ben had been living with the Martin family for almost six months.
The mom and dad were nice enough and treated him well and he got along with the couple’s two children.
But Ben longed for something more, he wanted his own family.
He wanted a permanent home.
That was his nightly wish.
With Christmas approaching, kids at school had been busy talking about what they wanted Santa Claus to bring them.
And while Ben thought that a new bike or the latest video game would be nice, it was not what he really wanted.
He decided to write a letter to Santa Claus, asking for his own mom and dad, maybe even a brother or sister.
Giving the letter to his foster mother to mail to the North Pole, Ben felt confident this would work.
She told Ben not to be too disappointed if Santa didn’t bring him what he asked for, but reassured him that there would be something under the tree for him with his name on it.
Ben thought at least he tried.
On Christmas Eve, Ben sat in his usual place, looking out the window.
With tears in his eyes, he asked Santa to please bring him a family. He would never ask for anything ever again.
With that, Ben crawled into bed and drifted off to sleep.
Sometime in the middle of the night, Ben felt a tap on his shoulder.
Ben opened his eyes, and lit by the moonlight, he saw a small creature looking back at him.
“Come on, Ben,” it said. “You need to come with me.” ...
Chapter 1
The creature was short and stout and clothed in a loose, pine green velvet robe held in place by a gold buckle and red belt.
Ben was astonished at the utter prestige of such a creature that only came up to his knees at the very most.
The creature mocked Ben asking him if he was impressed by his magnificence.
It introduced itself as the best of the messenger elves, traveling around the world faster than the speed of light and changing the lives of a few children before Christmas Day.
As Ben stared into the lovable droopy eyes of the messenger elf, he wondered if Santa got his letter and maybe Santa was going to give him a family.
The elf told Ben that it wasn’t every day that a kid is desperate for a family and said only a couple thousand are begging Santa up front for a family.
Taken aback, Ben asked the elf his name.
The elf announced that his name was Johnathan Edward Erasmus Frederick Richard the Third of the North Pole, but tells people to call him Fred.
Fred told Ben he needed to come with him if he wanted to have his request evaluated and executed.
Ben tried to process the occurrence in front of him fully, and Fred said that this was his chance to meet the man up North.
Ben agreed to go.
Fred told him to take his hand, close his eyes and they’d be off.
When Ben opened his eyes, he was hundreds of feet in the air.
They moved at nearly lightning speed.
In almost a blink of an eye, Ben was suddenly in the deep white of the North Pole.
Fred led Ben through the arctic wonderland. It was white, white, more white, and then some off-white until suddenly there was a glow of manmade light in the distance.
Approaching the yellow glow, Ben realized that it was an enormous factory.
His heart glowed with joy – Santa was in that factory. ...
Chapter 2
By Diane Myers
Fred and Ben seemed to float into the factory in slow motion.
Ben wasn’t sure if they were passing items or the items were passing them.
Ben saw giant vats of sugar coating for candy apples, large tubs of chocolate fudge, while candy canes and other wonderful confections were being created, too.
In the factory, Ben witnessed the manufacturing of magic – toys and other items were being assembled at top speed. Packages were being perfectly wrapped as they zoomed by Ben’s unbelieving eyes.
Soon Ben and Fred encountered an elderly gentleman in a green plaid flannel shirt and jeans with suspenders. He had a silky white beard and appeared tired and weary.
“Are you Santa?” Ben asked.
“This is where I leave you,” Fred said.
“Ben, this is Santa, Santa – Ben.”
And just like that, Fred was gone.
Santa sat a few minutes without uttering a word. He looked more worried and sad than tired.
He sighed, “Oh, it used to be easy, Ben, whip up a few wooden trains and some wooden blocks with letters on them.”
Santa looked off in the distance and said, “Pull toys were big once, a wooden toy on a string, the xylophone was a big hit with the boys and girls, drove the parents crazy – simple times, a candy cane, a popcorn ball.”
Santa’s rant fell off as he seemed to have drifted into a deep sleep, more of a trance. Ben’s hopes seemed to be dashed.
Santa snored loudly for a few minutes then an abrupt louder snore woke him.
“Now, what can I do for you young lad? A video game? Minecraft? Star Ship Fleet Command? Maybe a big screen TV?”
Ben was taken aback.
“No sir!” he jumped up to meet Santa’s face.
“Well, what will it be? What brings you to the North Pole on this special night? Fred is only sent on very urgent requests. It must be big.”
“Santa sir,” Ben said. “I have a request. No, a wish. No, a dream.”
“Speak,” Santa said. “The night is getting short and deliveries must begin.”
Ben tried to explain.
“My dream is of a home, where there is a family, a real family with parents and a brother and a sister, or a brother or a sister, someone to share secrets with. I dream of having my own bed and a place to put my treasures if any of that is even possible.”
Santa took a long, cleansing breath.
“Well, that’s a tall order young man, and your wish, your dream comes from a special place. It comes from the center of your heart. This will certainly take special Christmas magic and a special trip.”
Ben appeared to be startled again.
“But Santa, it’s so close to Christmas.”
Santa looked deep into Ben’s eyes and said, “Don’t make me say Ho Ho Ho!”
Ben dug deep for a chuckle.
“Come with me,” Santa said, “we need to do some preparations – check the mailing list, feed the reindeer ...”
Ben perked up.
“Reindeer, really, will I see reindeer?”
Ben was truly sounding like a 7 year old.
Ben had a few more questions for Santa.
“I’m listening,” Santa said.
Santa had his ear cupped with his hand.
Ben chuckled and said, “How do you deliver everything in one night? Do you really go down chimneys? Do the elves come with you?”
Santa put his hand up as if to say stop.
“One question at a time,” he said.
“The most important one,” Ben said, “Is Christmas just for certain people?”
Santa turned suddenly. “Absolutely not! Christmas is to celebrate joy for everyone. It is a reminder that everyone has hope. Each time we wish someone the special holiday greeting, it is spreading joy and hope. Now, we need to get started on our journey. It will certainly be magical.”
Ben smiled and felt true hope for the very first time in his life. ...
