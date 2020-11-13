Picture this

Think you know what Santa looks like? Have a vision of the toy factory?

This is your invitation to take out your drawing kit and get visually involved with “Your Story.”

With this magical Christmas tale written by members of the community, we’re inviting artists young and old to help us illustrate the adventures of Ben, the boy searching for a family.

We will include pictures with future chapters of this holiday story, in print and online.

Illustrations published this week were submitted by Cassidy Carthew (above) and Barb Rushin, of Johnstown.

Just send full-color illustrations by noon Wednesday to Renée Carthew, news editor, at rcarthew@tribdem.com.