JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Members of the Greater Johnstown Camera Club are showcasing their works in a collection of photographs.
The club’s members-only “A World of Wonder” exhibition will be on display Monday through Oct. 29 in the Goldhaber-Fend gallery at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Members chose the photographs they wanted to enter in the show, including still lifes, flowers, pets, wildlife, travel and landscapes.
“There is a wide variety of work and there’s no specific topic with everyone showing what they are interested in,” said Monique Ridet, president of the club.
“It’s a very eclectic and interesting display.”
She said the show speaks to the different experience levels of the photographers.
“Most of our members, I would say about 80%, are experienced photographers and we have new members who are in the beginner and intermediate categories,” Ridet said.
“Very often, beginners are intimidated to display their work with more-experienced photographers, so we encourage them to get into the show because it’s a great learning experience.”
She said there is no limit on the topics for the photographers.
“We typically get a little bit of everything,” Ridet said.
“We’re all very different. Some people are attracted to wildlife and we have a beautiful display of eagles.
“Some people travel extensively, so they have more opportunities to explore the world.”
She said the title of the show reflects the wonder of the world around us.
“When we do photography, it is personal observations that we capture with our camera to show to viewers,” Ridet said.
She described the club’s exhibition as top-notch.
“It’s an impressive body of work,” Ridet said.
“We have some advanced photographers, and their work is always of high quality and superb.”
The display will feature 112 pieces from 12 members.
“This is a bigger show for us,” Ridet said.
“The photographs don’t need to be taken this year, some people present what they have done in years past.”
She said she hopes viewers will gain a better understanding of the photographers’ intentions when they were taking the photo.
“I want them to understand all the work that goes into taking a photograph and making them as close to perfect for display,” Ridet said.
Rachel Turco, exhibition and community engagement developer for the arts center, said the exhibition is an appealing collection.
“This show offers something for everyone, so people of all ages will find a piece that suits their style,” she said.
“The quality is amazing.”
Turco said she would like people to learn more about photography as an art form once they view the show.
“I hope they get inspired to go and take photos, even if it’s just with their phone,” she said.
Many of the pieces will be available for purchase following the exhibition.
To celebrate the exhibition, an opening reception will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Exhibiting club members will be on hand to discuss their works and answer questions.
“This is a good learning experience for the public to come and see what we have to offer,” Ridet said.
Light refreshments will be served.
There is no fee to attend.
In addition, a video tour of the exhibit will be available on the arts center’s YouTube channel after Oct. 6, along with an artist lecture that will upload to the channel after Oct. 15.
Plans are being finalized to also offer an artist workshop for the public.
According to club history, the camera club was founded in 1938 by John D. Hesselbein, a Johnstown street photographer.
On Jan. 22, 1940, the club produced its first public exhibition of 100 photographs at Franklin Street Methodist Church.
That first showing was the foundation of the club’s traditional members-only exhibition.
Club membership is comprised of people of all ages and various levels of photographic skills.
Education remains a top priority of the club, which helps members to obtain the knowledge and skills that will enhance their abilities.
The club maintains a permanent, rotating photo display at Laurel View Village in Davidsville.
In addition, the club sponsors a members-only exhibition each October, and organizes field trips and special photo shoots that offer additional photographic opportunities.
The club has about 30 members, and is accepting new people of all skill levels.
Typically, the club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the arts center.
The next in-person meeting will be held Oct. 6. Those unable to attend can participate via Zoom.
The membership fee is $20 for an individual or $30 for a family. Nonmembers can attend two meetings for free before having to pay dues.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
There is no fee to view the exhibition.
For more information, email rmoniquepaule@gmail.com.
