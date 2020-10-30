In the introduction to “Your Story,” 7-year-old Ben stared out the window, looking up at the December night sky.
He made the same wish every night before bedtime.
As a foster child in his fourth home, Ben had been living with the Martin family for almost six months.
The mom and dad were nice enough and treated him well and he got along with the couple’s two children.
But Ben longed for something more, he wanted his own family.
He wanted a permanent home.
That was his nightly wish.
With Christmas approaching, kids at school had been busy talking about what they wanted Santa Claus to bring them.
And while Ben thought that a new bike or the latest video game would be nice, it was not what he really wanted.
He decided to write a letter to Santa Claus, asking for his own mom and dad, maybe even a brother or sister.
Giving the letter to his foster mother to mail to the North Pole, Ben felt confident this would work.
She told Ben not to be too disappointed if Santa didn’t bring him what he asked for, but reassured him that there would be something under the tree for him with his name on it.
Ben thought at least he tried.
On Christmas Eve, Ben sat in his usual place, looking out the window.
With tears in his eyes, he asked Santa to please bring him a family. He would never ask for anything ever again.
With that, Ben crawled into bed and drifted off to sleep.
Sometime in the middle of the night, Ben felt a tap on his shoulder.
Ben opened his eyes, and lit by the moonlight, he saw a small creature looking back at him.
“Come on, Ben,” it said. “You need to come with me.” ...
Chapter 1
By Greta Stager
’Twas a stout creature as much as it was short. As Ben’s blurry eyes adjusted to the darkness surrounding him, the blessing of clarity hit his sight once more and he could see the details of the creature easier.
Yes, short and stout he was, but he also was clothed in a loose, pine green velvet robe held in place by a gold buckle and red belt.
Ben was astonished at the utter prestige of such a creature that only came up to his knees at the very most.
“What’s wrong, Ben?” the creature asked, thin lips spreading into a playfully childish grin.
It continued with mock pride, “Are you astonished by my magnificence?”
“What a- are you?” stammered Ben.
The boy’s jaw had gone slack out of shock just as his brain seemed to glitch from befuddlement.
“Oh, I’m no one especially special.
“I am simply the best of the messenger elves – you know how it is.
“It’s business as usual, you know? Travel ’round the world faster than the speed of light, change the lives of a few kids right before Christmas Day, get an extra candy cane from Mister Father St. Christmas Nick!”
Ben stared into the lovably droopy eyes of the messenger elf. Change lives, huh? Maybe the letter did get to Santa. Maybe Santa was going to give him a family. Ben’s heart started to thud with excitement upon the thought.
“Awwwwww,” cooed the elf, “Is someone excited because he didn’t expect his brilliant request for a family to genuinely reach Santa?
“You know that it’s not every day that a kid is desperate for a family.
“My buddy Nigel handles the numbers, so I don’t have the statistics, but jeez, kid. Only a couple thousand kids are begging Santa up front for a family. Fitting ’em into the schedule is like herding wild reindeer.”
“U-um-” Ben stuttered once more. Clearing his throat, he asked, “What’s your name?”
Puffing out his chest, the elf announced, “They call me Johnathan Edward Erasmus Frederick Richard the Third of the North Pole.
“I just tell people to call me Fred. My parents loved desperate attempts at filling word counts.”
“You said you wanted me to come with you?”
“Of course. How do you think we’re going to get your request evaluated and executed if we kept you here? C’mon, what do you say, Benny? Care to have your life changed by the man up North?”
Ben started to think. Though, conveniently, it looked like consideration that Fred could egg on to no end, it was really the boy’s mind trying incredibly hard to process the occurrence in front of him fully.
This was no dream. This was reality – it could only become realer by giving his arm a firm pinch. Ben’s heart thudded as if it were saying, “Go on, buddy, now’s your chance.”
After a minute of uncertainty, Ben finally replied, “I’ll go.”
“Great. All you need to do is take my hand, close your eyes, and we’re off.”
Fred held his small hand out for Ben to grab. Ben took the hand with a strangely cautious eagerness, closed his eyes, then felt a whooshing sensation against his body.
When he opened his eyes, he must have been hundreds of feet in the air.
Fred led him north at nearly lightning speed. The two passed New York, where a new sort of elf had been making North Pole news lately.
Ben caught a glimpse of a North Pole-bound locomotive on his way.
When passing England, the boy could have sworn that he saw a ghost leading some crookedy old chap to the past. Maybe they were headed to the present. Perhaps the future?
In almost a blink of an eye, Ben was suddenly in the deep white of the North Pole. Where was Rudolph? Where were the candy canes? The snowmen?
Fred led Ben through the arctic wonderland. It was white, white, more white, and then some off-white until suddenly there was a glow of manmade light in the distance.
As he approached the yellow glow, Ben realized that it was an enormous factory. His heart glowed with joy – Santa was in that factory. ...
