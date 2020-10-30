Picture this

Think you know what Fred the elf might look like? Have a vision of life at the North Pole?

This is your invitation to take out your drawing kit and get visually involved with “Your Story.”

With this magical Christmas tale written by members of the community, we’re inviting artists young and old to help us illustrate the adventures of Ben, the boy searching for a family.

We will include pictures with future chapters of this holiday story, in print and online.

Just send full-color illustrations by noon Thursday to Renée Carthew, news editor, at rcarthew@tribdem.com.