JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tom McCarthy helps people discover their artistic expression, believing that art can have transformative, therapeutic power in the lives of people who are suffering.
For the past decade he's been teaching homeless U.S. war veterans how to carve wood into pieces of expressive art.
He'll be conducting lessons and offering an exhibit at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, St. Francis University, Loretto, Pa., on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The exhibit features a collection of art made by homeless veterans.
"I've been working with vets for 10 years," he said. "I often wonder who gets the most out of those sessions, me or the vets, because it's just amazing to see these guys come in a little bit down and not having the best of times; then, we start working. The guys get to sit around and talk to each other and just relax. It sort of releases a side of their brain that lets them be creative, and it's very heartwarming for me to watch."
McCarthy has served veterans at Tomorrow's Hope, a transitional housing center for homeless veterans.
Mike Millward, founder and former CEO of Tomorrow's Hope, said McCarthy was a teacher and leader.
"He was able to have classes with the guys and get on their level, whether it was a good day or bad day for them, and he always brought a smile to their face," he said. "He was always able to listen and share things with them about his life. They knew he was real."
McCarthy, 73, has been working with the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and Conemaugh Health System, in Johnstown, for nearly 20 years as an instructor in the Art for Healing program – "to bring art to people who could use a lift," he said.
In 2003, McCarthy's first group of students were polio survivors. He's also worked with Alzheimer's patients and plans to focus on cancer patients in the future.
"My personal feeling is art gives you a chance to be creative in a way you might not be able to do otherwise," he said. "Things I can't express in words I can express in a piece of art. It's very therapeutic. We have some gentlemen who were amazed at just how easy it was for them to forget about their cares and woes when they were doing – hands on art."
McCarthy has been carving for more than 40 years, since he moved from Baltimore at age 30 to a farm house formerly owned by a friend at the top of Cresson mountain in western Pennsylvania.
"I've had enough of the city life," he said. "I had an opportunity to move up here, and it’s just beautiful."
In Baltimore, he focused his work on stained glass, but he picked up woodworking from a course.
"It changed my life," he said. "It was something I really enjoyed."
He lives with his girlfriend, Susan, who is also an artist, at their Cambria County home. He's a musician, playing instruments including guitar for blue grass and jam bands.
McCarthy has always been a full-time artist, forsaking the culture's technological norms to sharpen his skills.
"I'm no good on a computer," he said. "I don't wanna be. I think the desire to do something more simple is what made me enjoy the carving and music a little more. I got a lot more joy out of that than I did the other stuff. And they always say, 'If you can do something you love, then you really don't work.'"
He said he has been amazed over the years to see how the outlook of people he' s worked with improved after a session.
“I think a lot of people think art is just for artists, but everybody has art," he said. "It's a creative process that we all need to go through. It's a wonderful, cathartic thing to make people feel better."
