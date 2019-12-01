Once again, Clara will dream of her Nutcracker Prince as the holiday fantasy “The Nutcracker” is brought to life on an area stage.
The performances will be presented by the Johnstown Concert Ballet at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Carla Prucnal, the company’s artistic director, said “The Nutcracker” is the group’s premier ballet of the year and it’s a production everyone looks forward to each year.
“When we start working on ‘The Nutcracker,’ everyone is beginning the semester in the company as individual dancers, and as the rehearsals progress, we meld into such a family of dancers who become a really tight group and it’s almost like a religious experience,” she said. “That’s also what comes across to the audience. We’re a company coming together in the spirit of Christmas, and it’s really beautiful.”
Prucnal said audiences love to see something as spectacular as “The Nutcracker” because it’s a very Christmassy ballet.
“It has become a part of Johnstown’s Christmas experience,” she said.
“I have been teaching for over 50 years, and I can still go and see a performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ and see something unique and different in it. I think it’s that way for the audience as well.”
This year, company alumni have been invited to take part in the ballet’s wine dance.
“It’s a wonderful dance for adults, and this year we’re really looking forward to it with these dancers coming back,” Prucnal said.
“Some are married and have children, and some are living outside of the area coming in just to do this, so it’s very exciting.”
As a way to add to the festival atmosphere, members of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus will be singing carols in the lobby prior to the show and during intermission.
The coveted lead role of Clara will be performed by Morgan Mann, an eighth-grader at Westmont Hilltop High School, and Haley Mosorjak, a seventh-grader at Westmont Hilltop High School.
Pittsburgh dancer Keegan Lewis will dance the role of the Prince.
R.J. Shayesteh landed the comedic role of Carla’s brother, Fritz.
Professional dancers from Pittsburgh will have some of the principal roles. They include Samantha Doyle, Sugar Plum; Ernest Tolentino, Drosselmyer; and Nicholas Shewfelt and Matt Losco, Arabian dancers.
Father Christmas will be portrayed by John Barnes.
Other roles will be danced by members of the community.
Female guests are Maryann Ackman, Alexandra D’Arrigo, Abigail D’Arrigo, Beverly Feldman, Paige Hockycko, Tamra Niida, Eileen Pears, Karen Soliday, Samantha Stevanus, Sarah Teich and Bethany Thomas.
Male guests include Eric Anderson, Isaac Berkey, Ronald Feldman, Kenneth Gibson, J.D. Griffith, Austin Golby, Justin Moore, Yousef Sbeitan, Alan Teich, John Wozniak and Ray Zwick.
Alumni dancers are Alexandra D’Arrigo, Abigail D’Arrigo, Ashley Hamula, Paige Hockycko, Tamra Niida, Karen Soliday, Samantha Stevanus, Sarah Teich and Bethany Thomas.
Senior company members are Lauren Anderson, Lindsay Anderson, Madalyn Barnes, Ava Berkey, Meghana Gella, Lyza Johnson, Ivy Peterman, Lily Runkle, Avary Shander, Cassady Tercek and Hannah Timcik.
Junior company members include Evelyn Moore, Lucia Niida, Elora Scherer, Sophia Thompson, Marianna Weaver, Josie Hill, Taylor Ling, Alana Respet, Olivia Tallari, Bella Dixon, Meara Gleason, Laura Lynch, Jessica Moore, Regan Reynolds, Ana Sultan, Sophie Vivian, Addison Zborovancik, Chase Bennethum, Sophie Davenport, Kaelyn Deater, Zane Kendig, Meradi Knapp, Kennedy Newman, Hazel Peterman, Ava Skowron, Caitlyn Albright, MacKenzie Kendig, Senya Malcolm, Solomon Moore, Alaina Tallari, Lucia Callado, Addison Greenwell, Harper Kastle, Saige Myers, Ella Pisano, Arya Rahman and Margaret Zajdel.
Prucnal said the beloved story is something all the dancers know inside and out.
“They look forward to it and it becomes such a part of their lives,” she said.
“We start our dancers when they are very young at the age of 4, so by the time they are 17 or adults in the company, they are doing something that’s a little bit more advanced and difficult, and it’s a growing experience for them.”
Prucnal said people who see the shows are surprised at the quality of the performance and that Johnstown has such talent.
“Our dancers work so hard to make this a very professional production and I think one that can really present Johnstown in a wonderful light,” she said.
“Everyone should realize what a special gift we have by having these dancers and their ability to take part in this.”
Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door.
They can be purchased in advance by calling 814-269-7200 or www.upjarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.