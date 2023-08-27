JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The fall campaign kickoff rally for 40 Days for Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
Guest speaker will be Christopher Pushaw, director of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation.
In addition, a 40-day vigil for an end for abortion is being planned from Sept. 27 through Nov. 5 in the public right-of-way outside Planned Parenthood, 817 Franklin St., Johnstown.
Those interested in volunteering can call 814-243-0202 or email thomasrhunter01@gmail.com.
Information: www.40daysforlife.com/johnstown.
