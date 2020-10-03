Altoona Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center and the Altoona Center for Clinical Research has met all the criteria for laboratory accreditation by COLA, Inc., a leading laboratory accreditor, whose program and standards enable clinical laboratories and staff to meet U.S. CLIA and other regulatory requirements.
Through a mentoring approach using education to improve quality and patient safety, accreditation is given to laboratories that apply the highest standards of quality in day-to-day operations, demonstrate continued accuracy in the performance of proficiency testing, and pass a rigorous on-site laboratory survey.
