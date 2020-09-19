Elliott Sumner, AVP and senior network engineer of 1st Summit Bank, in Johnstown, has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) emerging leaders advisory committee.
Sumner will serve a three-year term.
He is responsible for maintaining 1st Summit Bank’s critical network infrastructure, telecommunication systems, project management and the ongoing oversight of information security strategies.
Sumner has been with the bank since 2017 and is a graduate of the PA Bankers School of Banking.
