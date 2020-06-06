The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters are released each Sunday.
Episode 12: Andrew Hawkins
Each week we look to connect, inspire and celebrate the Greater Johnstown community and beyond.
This episode, we had the privilege of sitting down with Andrew Hawkins – a Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate, a former player with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns and now a member of the national media covering sports.
His story is one that shows us all that dreams can come true through hard work, relentless determination
and drive, and a belief in yourself.
Hawkins has always been and continues to be an inspiration on and off the field and we can’t thank him enough for coming on “159 Inclined.”
Hawkins’ episode will be spanning over two weeks with Part 1 this week and Part 2 next week.
We hope you enjoy the show.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
