This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” podcast will take listeners back in time, with help from Richard Burkert, president of Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
The podcast team’s Johnstown History mini-series will cover “a variety of the rich and fascinating parts of this region’s history,” they said.
The first segment of this series will explore the history of Roxbury Park. “The story is truly remarkable and we’re excited to share,” 159 Inclined interviewers said.
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
The group invites suggestions for podcast subjects, which can be submitted by email to 159inclined@gmail.com.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
