This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” podcast features an interview with Maestro James Blachly, director of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
“He is truly a remarkable individual whose innovative, immersive, creative, highly challenging and passionate conducting has continued to connect and engage the region, ultimately making an enormous positive impact,” interviewers said. “We’re excited to share this fascinating interview with listeners.
“Thanks for listening and enjoy the show.”
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
