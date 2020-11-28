This will be the final segment in the Johnstown history mini-series with Richard Burkert on the “159 Inclined” podcast. It will be on the 1889 Flood.
This is Part V in a series of interviews with Burkert, president and CEO of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association. Previous podcasts in the sequence have focused on Roxbury Park, the city’s trolleys, Glosser Bros. Department Store and the Inclined Plane.
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
The group invites suggestions for podcast subjects, which can be submitted by email to 159inclined@gmail.com.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend, and previous editions are archived so you can check out the entire collection.
