This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” weekly podcast launches a special two-part series featuring singer-songwriter Denise Krestal Baldwin.
Part 1 airs Saturday.
“Listeners will have a chance to learn about Denise’s fascinating journey,” podcasters said, “from finding a passion for music early on, to touring with several bands and performing throughout this region, to now helping aspiring singers and musicians.”
In Part 2, which will be posted Feb. 13, listeners will hear a few of Baldwin’s songs that she wrote and recorded in Nashville.
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members Will Brett, James Tucker, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
The group invites suggestions for podcast subjects, which can be submitted by email to 159inclined@gmail.com.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay.
It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
