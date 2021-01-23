This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” weekly podcast features Michael Gruber, one of the first Johnstown Poet Laureate winners
“In this episode. listeners will have a chance to listen to Mike read his winning poem, ‘The War Is Over’ and learn about the meaning behind it,” the 159 team said.
“Thanks for listening and enjoy the show!”
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members Will Brett, James Tucker, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
The group invites suggestions for podcast subjects, which can be submitted by email to 159inclined@gmail.com.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay.
It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
