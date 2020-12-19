This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” weekly podcast features Karlee Reynolds and Christina Lehman, who started a fundraiser on GoFundMe for the Johnstown region.
Their motive is to collect donations from residents, use that money to purchase food from small, local restaurants and deliver food items to area health care workers and nursing homes.
“Their efforts during this holiday season are truly inspiring,” interviewers said. “If you’re interested in supporting this awesome cause, go to the link. Thanks for listening and enjoy the show!”
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
The group invites suggestions for podcast subjects, which can be submitted by email to 159inclined@gmail.com.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay.
It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
