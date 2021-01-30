This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” weekly podcast features coach Mike Letizia and player John Gelatt from the Johnstown Tomahawks hockey team in an episode titled “Hey Hockeyville!”
“Get to know head coach Mike Letizia and star forward John Gelatt of your Johnstown Tomahawks!,” podcasters said.
“Hear how their hockey journeys have led them to Johnstown. We learn about Coach Mike’s second chance at hockey behind the bench and John’s quest to make it to the next level.”
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members Will Brett, James Tucker, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
The group invites suggestions for podcast subjects, which can be submitted by email to 159inclined@gmail.com.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay.
It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
