The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters are released each Sunday.
Episode 14: Tom Getty
This week on “159 Inclined,” we had a chance to sit down with Tom Getty and hear about his journey of making it onto the big screen.
Tom is a writer, director, actor and producer of a number of films, including “Emulation” and “America Has Fallen.”
He is now president and director of Acrolight Pictures LLC. His story is an inspiring one and once again demonstrates the resiliency and determination the people of this region have.
We hope you enjoy.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
