The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters are released each Sunday.
Episode 15: Lynne McQuillan
This week we had a fantastic time talking and learning from Lynne McQuillan, owner of Just Breathe Mindful Movement Studios.
Her story reflects her incredible passion toward one’s health and well-being and how she used her 30-plus years of fitness education to positively impact this region by founding Just Breathe Mindful Studios.
We hope you have a listen and enjoy!
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
